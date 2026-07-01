Israel as the fall guy on Iran

Some blood libels arrive after the bodies. Others are prepared in advance. What makes the latter especially dangerous is not only the accusation itself but the fact that the culprit is selected before the event meant to prove his guilt. The evidence comes later. The verdict comes first.

That is why the emerging Trump-Iran deal should concern Israel far beyond its serious military implications. We are watching the construction of a modern blood libel, complete with its designated culprit, its hair-trigger tripwire, its political incentives and its future script. The accusation is being assembled now so that when the crisis arrives, culpability will already have a name. That name is “Israel-in-Lebanon.”

The first warning signs are already there. The day after President Donald Trump announced a renewed Israel-Hezbollah truce, Iran was blaming Israeli actions in Lebanon for undermining the deal with the U.S. and signaling that escalation around the Strait of Hormuz could follow. Whether the accusation was true was beside the point. Tehran already had its explanation ready to broadcast.

Israel was written into an agreement it neither negotiated nor signed. The Islamabad memorandum between Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declares an immediate halt to the conflict on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The Lebanon angle was inserted, even though U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had repeatedly insisted that the Lebanon file should remain separate and be handled directly with Lebanon’s government. Iran’s foreign minister then made the arrangement explicit, describing the deal as one between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran and Hezbollah on the other. In a single sentence, he transformed Israel into a participant in a deal it had refused to join and elevated Hezbollah to a recognized negotiating party under explicit Iranian protection.

That distinction matters because agreements determine who is in violation. Once Israel is treated as a de facto participant, it can be accused of breaching obligations it never accepted. Once Hezbollah is treated as a legitimate stakeholder, its interests, wedded to Iran’s agenda, become part of the trigger and enforcement mechanism.

The trap becomes clearer when we understand how the agreement is meant to function. Iran insists that virtually any Israeli military action in southern Lebanon constitutes a violation. Both a final nuclear deal and global energy stability are now tied to American expectations of Israeli restraint, even as Hezbollah keeps trying to murder Israeli civilians. Israel is placed inside the same absurd “imminent threat” straitjacket that Trump’s critics invoked to delegitimize his decision to strike Iran. Hezbollah has declared its intentions, amassed the capability and repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to act.

Yet Israel is now expected to wait until Washington is satisfied that the danger has become sufficiently immediate. If Hezbollah’s latest attack is judged by Washington as simply “not that bad,” an Israeli response can be condemned as excessive regardless of military necessity. Trump’s recent public criticism of Israel’s operations shows the threshold is no longer theoretical. All will, of course, dutifully profess support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and then proceed to inform Israel exactly what level of self-defense will be tolerated.

The consequences are extraordinary: Israel’s freedom to defend its citizens becomes subordinate not to its own military judgment but to an American assessment of how much danger Israeli civilians and soldiers must absorb for the greater good. Hezbollah keeps the initiative. Once Israeli aircraft finally strike in Lebanon, however justified the operation, Iran possesses the excuse it needs. Tehran can declare the agreement broken; abandon negotiations it never intended to complete; and announce that Israeli “aggression” forced its hand.

From there, the chain reaction is inevitable. Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz or merely threatens to. Energy markets panic. Oil prices surge. Inflation returns. American forces come under renewed pressure and likely mortal danger.

Israel was written into an agreement it neither negotiated nor signed.

Then comes the search for responsibility, and the narrative is already waiting: Israel violated the agreement, Israel reignited the conflict, Israel triggered the crisis that will cost American interests dearly and likely lead to Republican losses in the midterms. The mechanism is devastatingly simple. It requires almost nothing from Iran while demanding that Israel progressively surrender its freedom of action up to the point of severe danger to its own civilians.

Oil prices have fallen sharply, one of the strongest political assets available to Republicans heading into the midterms. For Tehran, low prices are a temptation. A crisis around the Strait of Hormuz could send prices sharply upward almost overnight, simultaneously strengthening Iran’s leverage and income, damaging Trump and straining the U.S.-Israel relationship. Every downstream consequence then becomes politically useful, because higher gasoline prices, shipping disruptions and renewed attacks on American forces all generate the same demand: Someone must be blamed.

Listen to the rhetoric emerging from Washington. Trump has described Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah as a conflict that “goes on forever.” He has complained that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu becomes “a little excited sometimes” and needs Trump to keep him “sane.” Vice President JD Vance has lectured Israelis that Trump is effectively their last remaining ally and that they should behave accordingly.

Taken individually, such comments seem unremarkable. Taken together, they resemble the high-handed creation of a future evidentiary record. The administration is establishing, in advance, that it was patient and reasonable while Israel was impulsive and unwilling to cooperate. If the deal collapses, if oil prices surge, if American forces come under attack or the region returns to war, Washington already possesses its explanation. The deal did not fail. Israel failed the deal. All Hezbollah needs to do is be Hezbollah, with its finger on a hair-trigger.

The resulting narrative would shift responsibility away from those who designed the flawed framework and towards those who warned against it. Legitimate acts of self-defense become evidence of obstruction, and military necessity becomes proof of guilt.

Traditional blood libels accused Jews of causing plagues, deaths and disasters they neither created nor controlled. The modern version follows the same logic. In the medieval version, the body usually appeared first, and the accusation followed. In this version, the accusation comes first and merely waits for an Israeli strike on its mortal enemy. The charge is no longer that Jews poison wells. It is that the Jewish state caused the reignition of war, inflation, an energy crisis, diplomatic collapse, and, eventually, the midterm losses. Different century. Different vocabulary. The same mechanism.

Israel’s mistake would be waiting until after the crisis to challenge the narrative. By then, the headlines will have been written, and the explanations will have hardened into conventional wisdom. Israel should make it clear now that it never signed a deal with Iran, never accepted responsibility for its enforcement, and will not be held accountable for the collapse of a framework whose central assumptions were flawed from the beginning. The public record should reflect today what many will pretend not to remember tomorrow: the search for a culprit began before the agreement was even complete.

Blood libels derive much of their power from surprise. They work because the accusation arrives only after the damage is done, when fear, anger or even just pedestrian political calculation make people eager to believe they already know who is responsible. This blood libel does not enjoy that advantage. The trigger has already been pulled once.

On June 21, Iran cited Israeli strikes in Lebanon as its justification for moving to close the Strait of Hormuz, the precise sequence this framework is perfectly engineered to enable. The pretext was ready the moment it was needed. This will happen again. The only question is whether Israel will walk into the trap or do all it can to walk around it.