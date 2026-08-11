The Galliano test: Every institution honoring Sheikha Moza is now on notice

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that its 2027 Costume Institute exhibition—and therefore the next Met Gala, shaped for decades by Anna Wintour—will be devoted to John Galliano.

The Met describes John Galliano: Horizons as a serious examination of both his creativity and the misconduct that destroyed his career. Critics nevertheless see a prestigious retrospective for a living designer as an honor, and the announcement has reopened one of fashion’s most notorious antisemitism scandals.

That uproar should alarm every university, museum, foundation and luxury company associated with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. Prestige does not erase the record of the person receiving it. It transfers part of that record to the institution providing the prestige.

Galliano’s conduct was indefensible. In 2011, he was filmed praising Hitler and directing antisemitic abuse at people in a Paris bar. Christian Dior suspended and then dismissed him. Sidney Toledano, then Dior’s chief executive, declared “zero tolerance” for antisemitic or racist conduct and said Galliano’s words contradicted Dior’s values. A French court subsequently found Galliano guilty of antisemitic behavior.

The rest of the history matters, too. Galliano apologized, entered treatment, became sober and spent years meeting rabbis, Holocaust survivors and Jewish organizations. The Met says its exhibition will directly address his conduct, dismissal and conviction—not conceal them beneath beautiful clothes. Yet 15 years later, prospective guests are reportedly discussing a boycott, commentators are asking who will sponsor the show, and Wintour and Met officials reportedly consulted Jewish leaders before the announcement.

Galliano faced consequences and attempted repentance. Controversy follows him anyway.

Now apply that standard to Sheikha Moza.

On Oct. 18, 2024, following the death of Yahya Sinwar, she did not merely mourn Palestinian civilians. She eulogized the Hamas leader who helped architect the Oct. 7 massacre.

“They thought him dead but he lives,” she wrote, adding that he “will live on and they will be gone.”

Sinwar was not an abstract symbol of Palestinian suffering. He led a terrorist organization responsible for the murder of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 251. Glorifying his survival after death was a political and moral choice.

There has been no comparable reckoning from Sheikha Moza: no public retraction, no unequivocal condemnation of Sinwar, no apology to the victims of Oct. 7 and no visible process of accountability. Instead, Western institutions continued supplying honors and legitimacy.

In April 2025—six months after her Sinwar tribute—Georgetown University awarded Sheikha Moza its President’s Medal, one of its highest distinctions, and renewed its Qatar Foundation partnership for another decade. When questioned before Congress, Georgetown’s interim president acknowledged that her post was inconsistent with university policy but refused to revoke the medal.

The fashion establishment has helped construct the same image of enlightened moderation. Antoine Arnault served as a judge at Fashion Trust Arabia under Sheikha Moza’s honorary chairmanship. Louis Vuitton figures Virgil Abloh and Francesca Amfitheatrof later joined its jury. Dior’s first major Middle Eastern retrospective displayed couture from Sheikha Moza’s private collection, including clothing customized for her.

Those past associations do not prove that any participant shared her politics. Galliano’s conduct and Sheikha Moza’s conduct are not identical, either: He directed racist and antisemitic abuse at individuals; she glorified the leader of a terrorist movement that massacred Jews and others.

But the institutional question is the same: When does honoring achievement become the whitewashing of conduct?

From this point forward, plausible deniability is over. Every new invitation, award, partnership and ceremonial photograph will be a conscious reputational choice.

Executives should expect employees and shareholders to ask why elaborate ethical standards disappear around powerful patrons. University presidents should expect Jewish students, trustees and donors to ask why declarations against antisemitism stop where foreign money begins. Museums should expect sponsors to ask whether their brands are being used to convert glamour into political absolution.

Every institution considering an association with Sheikha Moza should answer four questions publicly:

Does it condemn her tribute to Sinwar without qualification?

Has it asked her to retract it and condemn Oct. 7?

Will it continue honoring her if she refuses?

Would it show the same tolerance toward someone who glorified the architect of a massacre against any other minority?

This is not censorship. Sheikha Moza possesses the right to speak. She does not possess a right to medals, galas, partnerships or moral authority conferred by Western institutions.

The Galliano controversy proves that attempted repentance does not make institutional recognition consequence-free. Sheikha Moza has not even attempted that reckoning.

The next scandal will therefore not simply be what she said. That is already public. It will be which university, museum or company knew what she said—and decided that her money, access or glamour mattered more.

Galliano’s words still carry a price 15 years later. Sheikha Moza’s tribute to Sinwar dates from 2024. Anyone honoring her now cannot claim that history obscured the truth.

They saw it. They chose.