More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Has Biden become a bigger threat than Trump?

Democrats are facing an excruciating double nightmare: supporting a candidate they fear will put their Orange nightmare back in the White House.

Jul. 2, 2024
David Suissa
Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 42nd Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 15, 2024. Credit: Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
David Suissa
David Suissa David Suissa
David Suissa is editor-in-chief and publisher of Tribe Media Corp and Jewish Journal. He can be reached at davids@jewishjournal.com.

President Joe Biden’s debate disaster has created a rare overlap between Trump and Biden voters.

If you’re a Trump voter, Biden’s dismal performance only reinforces your view that Biden is the bigger threat to America.

But if you’re a Biden voter and believe Trump poses the bigger threat, and that Biden has little chance to win after last week’s disaster, then Biden also becomes a threat.

Get it? Biden’s a threat for both sides. Democrats are now trapped in a nerve-wracking conundrum that explains the desperate calls among Biden’s followers for him to bow out.

“Though Joe Biden’s debate performance last week was among the most painful things I’ve ever witnessed,” Michelle Goldberg writes in The New York Times, “it at least seemed to offer clarity. Suddenly, even many people who love this president realized that his campaign has become untenable.”

Goldberg has been joined by Democratic royalty—from Thomas Friedman to David Remnick to Maureen Dowd to Nicholas Kristoff and countless others—pleading for Biden to be replaced with a candidate more likely to beat Trump.

As things stand, they are facing an excruciating double nightmare: supporting a candidate they fear will put their Orange nightmare back in the White House.

If the stakes weren’t so high, this would be a Greek tragedy for the ages.

Two factors are exacerbating the drama. One, the Biden camp is digging in and fighting back. They’re calling the debate a single “bad night” and bashing those calling on the president to bow out as the “bed-wetting brigade.” Given that millions saw the evidence of Biden’s decline with their own eyes, this continued denial lacks credibility.

Two, since it’s so late in the game, it’s extremely complicated to change nominees even if Biden agrees to do so.

“Finding a Biden alternative would be risky and messy, and there’s no guarantee that it would work better than trying to put on a brave face and drag the current president across the finish line,” Goldberg concedes. “But the Democratic Party’s leaders—the people, let’s remember, who got us into this mess—have no right to condescend to those trying to find a way out.”

Goldberg’s attempt to put all the blame on party leaders is disingenuous. For the past couple of years, as evidence of Biden’s declining mental state kept mounting, her colleagues in the legacy media have shamelessly joined the cover-up. They’re as responsible as anyone for the current mess.

As they kept their guns fixed solely on Trump and his lies, they covered up arguably the biggest lie of recent years—that a leader of the free world showing signs of dementia was “sharp as a tack.”

The staggering evidence displayed at the debate blew up the Big Lie and triggered an instant state of emergency among Democrats. With the majority of registered voters believing Biden is not fit for the presidency, the party is now torn between those who are sure Biden will lose and those who claim he can still pull it off.

“If you’re in a car careening toward a cliff and can open a door,” Goldberg writes, “you should jump out.”

But why did it take them so long to see the cliff? Maybe they were so busy fighting the danger of Trump they never saw, or didn’t want to see, the bigger danger lurking in their own camp.

Now that they’ve finally caught up to reality, the problem for Democrats, and for our country, is that they’re a little too close to the cliff.

Originally published by The Jewish Journal.

U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman