The price of gas or the price of freedom?

What if Americans had thought this way in 1940?

Imagine if, following Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Americans had decided that gasoline rationing and economic hardship were too great a price to pay for defeating Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Imagine if congressional Republicans and a complicit media had made defeating Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt their overriding priority, weaponizing inflation and economic anxiety to undermine America’s war effort.

Imagine if they had succeeded.

Fortunately, Americans and American leaders in 1940 understood that far more than their comfort was at stake. They collected scrap metal, purchased war bonds, accepted rationing and sent their children to war. They recognized that a Nazi-dominated Europe and Japanese-dominated Asia would ultimately threaten American freedom and security.

The question is not whether Americans should care about gasoline prices. Of course, they should. It is whether those prices should outweigh confronting an enemy that has threatened America for nearly half a century.

From the 1979 embassy hostage crisis and the 1983 Beirut Marine barracks bombing to American servicemen killed by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Tehran’s hostility has been demonstrated through bloodshed, not merely rhetoric.

Through its “Axis of Resistance,” Iran has funded and armed Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, threatening Israel, destabilizing America’s Arab allies and endangering international shipping. Iranian operatives have been implicated in assassination plots targeting American leaders, including Trump. Tehran has also deepened ties with Russia, China and North Korea.

But the Iranian threat extends far beyond the Middle East. Tehran’s revolutionary Islamist ideology and sponsorship of terrorism contribute to the broader threat of religious extremism. From Dearborn, Mich., to Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany, the much-discussed clash of cultures has become increasingly visible. Just look at France this week; it’s on fire. Not every radical Islamist movement is Iranian-backed, but Iran remains the premier state sponsor of terrorism.

Legitimate economic anxiety has been cynically weaponized for electoral advantage.

The comparison with Nazi Germany becomes particularly unsettling. That was a nation-state pursuing territorial conquest and racial domination. Violent Islamist extremism, by contrast, transcends borders, with tentacles reaching into societies worldwide. Its fanatical adherents regard violence against perceived enemies as a sacred obligation and martyrdom as a guarantee of eternal paradise.

While the Nazis concealed much of their systematic extermination of Jews and other targeted populations, Hamas terrorists proudly filmed and publicized their Oct. 7 atrocities. Unlike Nazi Germany, which could be defeated militarily, these maniacs cannot be vanquished simply by defeating armies or overthrowing governments. Its global reach, religious fanaticism and embrace of martyrdom make it a uniquely dangerous and enduring enemy.

The 12-day war last June and U.S.-Israeli joint actions this year have dealt devastating blows to Iran’s military capabilities and terrorist proxies. Yet much of the Democratic Party and a complicit media have minimized the magnitude of the Iranian threat, redirecting public outrage away from a regime pursuing nuclear weapons and toward the immediate economic consequences of confronting it.

Economic hardship is real. Rising fuel prices affect families, businesses and nearly everything Americans buy, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. Military action should not escape scrutiny simply because its objectives matter.

Yet legitimate economic anxiety has been cynically weaponized for electoral advantage. By prioritizing congressional power over the possibility of lasting international security, Democratic leadership risks throwing a lifeline to an Iranian regime already severely weakened by American military and economic pressure. That would represent an extraordinary failure of political leadership.

Now consider two possible futures.

In the first, America retreats because immediate economic and political costs become unacceptable. Iran rebuilds its military and nuclear capabilities, restores terrorist networks, and strengthens ties with Russia and China. Our adversaries learn that economic pressure and domestic division can undermine American resolve. The next confrontation may prove far more dangerous and expensive.

In the second, America accepts temporary hardship to achieve lasting strategic victory. Success will severely weaken Tehran’s military and terrorist infrastructure, reduce threats to American interests and allies, protect international shipping and create new opportunities for regional peace.

Neither outcome is guaranteed. War carries grave human, economic and geopolitical risks, so it demands clear objectives and accountability. But retreat carries its own risks.

Americans in 1940 understood that confronting a dangerous enemy required sacrifice. Today’s conflict is not World War II, nor is Iran Nazi Germany, but the lesson remains: lasting security may demand short-term hardship.

This war will end one way or another. The question is whether political pressure forces a premature retreat, allowing Iran to rebuild or sustained economic pressure and, if necessary, limited further military action to secure a lasting victory.

The greatest cost may not be what we pay to confront an enemy today, but what future generations pay if we fail. The goal is not simply to end this war, but to end it in a way that makes America safer and ultimately more prosperous.