More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Understanding why Iran needs to respond to Haniyeh’s assassination

That Israel eliminated Haniyeh in one of the regime’s most protected compounds makes the Iranian government the laughing stock of the Muslim world.

Harold Rhode
Iranians take part in a demonstration against the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, July 31, 2024. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Iranians take part in a demonstration against the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, July 31, 2024. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Harold Rhode
Harold Rhode Harold Rhode
Harold Rhode served as a specialist on Islamic culture and the Middle East in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 1982 to 2010. He studied at a university in Iran during the early and mid-stages of the Islamic Revolution. He is currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute in New York, as well as a Senior Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. See his website at: harold-rhode.com.
(Aug. 1, 2024 / JNS)

The elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has enormous implications. Haniyeh was the guest of the Iranian regime. In the Middle East, when someone comes to visit you, you are obliged to protect him, no matter what the cost. For some, that obligation can mean protecting that guest even if one must sacrifice one’s obligation to protect one’s own family from harm. Not doing so or even not being able to do so heaps shame on you. (In the Middle East, shame is defined by what others say about you, not what you think about yourself.)

Haniyeh was the honored guest of the Iranian regime and was treated accordingly. He wasn’t housed at a hotel but at the compound of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the regime’s shock troops. This compound is reserved exclusively for the IRGC and, to the best of our knowledge, is also used to guard special guests like Haniyeh.

So, the fact that Israel was somehow able to eliminate Haniyeh in one of the regime’s most protected compounds makes the Iranian government the laughing stock not only of Iran but most likely the entire Muslim world.

In the Muslim world, a person, group or country must avenge a humiliation in order to regain their honor. Not doing so, either because you are incapable or unwilling or both, is understood as a sign that you are weak.

Middle Easterners despise weakness, no matter why people are weak. When Middle Easterners smell weakness, they strike. The reason for weakness, even if someone is wounded, sick or anything else, doesn’t matter. If the humiliated party cannot take revenge, those closest to him must do so in his place.

That is what the Iranian government now faces. It must avenge Haniyeh’s death as soon as possible. Those in power in Iran must know this. If they don’t do it, they risk being overthrown at home because they appear to be extremely weak.

But what can they do? Israel has shown both in Tehran and in Beirut that it can get to anyone, anywhere. This must put the fear of God into the hearts of Iran’s decision-makers.

If the Iranian regime waits to take revenge, it is demonstrating to its people that it is weak. The regime cannot afford to do this, because its leaders know that most Iranians hate them and would like nothing better than to overthrow them.

We know this because of how the Iranian people responded to Iran’s April 14 attack on Israel. For example, people wrote graffiti in the streets begging Israel to strike the regime and they would do the rest.

But Iranians are fearful by nature. When they announce grandiose plans to do something against their enemies, they are actually signaling to those around them that they are afraid, and “please protect me because I fear what my opponent will do to me.”

In other words, the Iranian regime is between a rock and a hard place. Damned if it responds and damned if it doesn’t.

So, what should Israel’s (and America’s) policy be? At the moment, they have an indication that Iran is about to strike. Thus, Israel should launch a massive strike on the regime’s ability to continue to oppress its own people and supply its proxies, ending the Iranian threat to Israel, its Sunni neighbors and the world once and for all. That should include, most importantly, the centers of the regime’s power, meaning Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—Iran’s Fuhrer—and those around him.

Given the events of the past few days, anything less would be the equivalent of putting a Band-Aid over an infected wound without antibiotic cream. It would prolong everyone’s suffering.

Our experience in Iran teaches us that when the ruling regime appears weak, the Iranian people rise up and are prepared to do anything to eliminate the rulers who oppress them. The moment they lose fear, they are capable of doing the cruelest things to their oppressive rulers and instantly look towards others who will save them from their misery.

They are, to use a Persian phrase, “Bot parast”—they worship strong men, meaning powerful people.

In such a situation, power is all that matters. There are no moderates. Democracy and similar beautiful concepts we have in the West are not part of their culture.

Iran is a paper tiger. Even some of its allies, such as China, recognize how weak and disorganized it is. Prof. Fan Hongda, for example, a frequent “private” sounding board for official views, has spoken of the Chinese’s contempt for Iranian security.

Our job is to eliminate the Iranian threat for good. From what Israel has demonstrated over the past few days, it looks to the untrained observer that Israel—with the possible help of its allies—should be able to accomplish this task.

Iran Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David