More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Why is Israel presumed guilty until proven innocent?

If Israel is condemned no matter how it acts, perhaps it is time for its leadership to stop caring about what the world thinks and just tell the truth as it is.

May. 17, 2022
Karni Eldad
Palestinian journalists take part in a candlelight vigil in the Gaza Strip in memory of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in Jenin during a firefight between terrorists and IDF soldiers. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Palestinian journalists take part in a candlelight vigil in the Gaza Strip in memory of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in Jenin during a firefight between terrorists and IDF soldiers. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Karni Eldad

This year’s so-called “Nakba Day” was the height of the nightmare that Israel has experienced over the past week. Ever since the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, we have been bombarded with accusations left and right, with no end in sight.

Within two days, both the military and the police found themselves in the midst of a scandal: the former accused of killing a journalist who “spoke the truth about the occupation” and the latter of striking mourners and disrespecting the dead, and so on and so on.

And with no soldiers and officers in sight, the Palestinians on both sides of the Green Line allowed themselves to go wild, for who could stop them? There were the Palestinian flags waved and violence at Tel Aviv University, clashes at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, the march held after the death of Jenin terrorist Daoud Zubeidi, the lynch attempt of a Jew in east Jerusalem and, unfortunately, more events that might occur by the time this piece is published.

In both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the rioters received the full backing of Knesset members who represent them: Joint List MKs Aida Touma-Suleiman, who was “proud of the impressive young people who insist on exposing the true history of this place”; Ofer Cassif, who assaulted a police officer; and party leader Ahmad Tibi, who helped a rioter escape the police.

We should have seen this coming the moment Akleh was killed. The mad spiral that always—and I mean always—ends in Israel being slandered and Jews killed, surprises no one. For that is what they have always done—during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May of last year, 2014’s Operation Protective Edge and before. Our subservience made no difference, neither did the neutering of law enforcement nor, for that matter, the truth.

But we do not have to go down this path. There is another way.

The naivete of thinking, “If only we prove to the world that we are okay, it will not strike us,” stems from a mentality similar to that of a spouse in an abusive relationship. So, if that is the case, why don’t we just stop giving a damn what everyone thinks, and for once, just tell the truth as it is?

This whole situation might have looked different had Israeli leaders said in unity after the journalist’s death: It is a tragedy. It is unclear who killed her, but we are certain that she—as a war reporter—knew the risks. If we had wanted to kill her, we could have done so in a sophisticated matter, but we did not. Moving on.

As for the funeral of the Jenin terrorist, one wise person told me when we discussed whether Palestinians who throw stones should be shot at, that he preferred “a good lawyer over a good eulogist.” This is true both on the micro and macro levels.

The state shouldn’t focus on how our actions might be perceived by the world, but on protecting our sovereignty and lives. If we will be condemned in any case, then we must make sure not to go down this path again, which always ends in the death of Jews.

Karni Eldad is a journalist, columnist, and editor.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

Anti-Israel Bias Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard