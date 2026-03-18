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Karni Eldad

Dani Miran. Photo by Efrat Eshel.
Features
Held, beaten, defiant: Omri Miran’s father reveals ordeal of Gazan captivity
Dani Miran opens up about the ordeal, and the heartbreaking conversations with his granddaughter (“She asked the girls in her kindergarten to go with her to Gaza to get her father”).
Oct. 26, 2025
Karni Eldad
Hamas terrorists destroyed this home at Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct. 7. Photo by Moshe Shai.
Israel News
Meta reels connect young to testimonies of Shoah survivors
May. 5, 2024
Karni Eldad
Kibbutz Be'eri
Features
‘I never imagined I would be hiding in fear for my life again—in the kibbutz I founded’
May. 5, 2024
Tal Ariel Yakir
Ballot slips for competing parties are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem as Israelis vote in the March 23, 2021, election. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
When will we learn to choose right?
With the fifth round of Israeli elections approaching, let us reconsider how we vote.
Oct. 25, 2022
Karni Eldad
Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The Shireen Abu Akleh case has followed a familiar pattern
Hundreds of war reporters have been killed across the globe, and no one ran ballistic tests on those bullets. Just for us.
Jul. 6, 2022
Karni Eldad
Palestinian Authority textbooks. Credit: Matzav.com.
Opinion
What Europeans and Palestinians have in common
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is right about anti-Semitism continuing to poison society.
Jun. 21, 2022
Karni Eldad
Artist Beverly Barkat works on "Earth Poetica" in her Jerusalem studio. Photo: Caroline Shapiro.
Opinion
Where is the solidarity with settler artists?
If the European Union had made support for Israeli artists contingent on their ethnicity or sexual orientation, the art community would have been up in arms.
Jun. 15, 2022
Karni Eldad
Palestinian journalists take part in a candlelight vigil in the Gaza Strip in memory of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in Jenin during a firefight between terrorists and IDF soldiers. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Why is Israel presumed guilty until proven innocent?
If Israel is condemned no matter how it acts, perhaps it is time for its leadership to stop caring about what the world thinks and just tell the truth as it is.
May. 17, 2022
Karni Eldad