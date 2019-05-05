Palestinian leaders and inconvenient truths
This is the old Palestinian blame game: Always make Israel or America appear responsible for the suffering you inflict on your own people.
- Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas understood that he had made a grave error in calling out his Arab brothers for their tightfistedness. This was a massive mistake because his Arab brothers do not tolerate any form of criticism. For them, Abbas should only be criticizing Israel and the United States.
- This is the old Palestinian blame game: Always make Israel or America appear responsible for the suffering you inflict on your own people.
- Like most Palestinians, Abbas is well-aware that the Arab states are no longer willing to serve as a cash machine for ingrates. Under the current circumstances, the Palestinians are more likely to succeed in cajoling money from duped Western donors than from their loving brothers. From the Palestinian leaders’ point of view, however, this is an inconvenient truth best hidden from their people.
- Read full article at Gatestone.