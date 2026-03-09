Cover-up is the crime multiplier: Law must be amended to end a culture of impunity

The crisis across educational institutions in the United States reveals an alarming pattern: administrators who enable or conceal misconduct rarely face consequences. From sexual misconduct to antisemitism, lawsuits document legal violations and identify perpetrators, as well as name complicit officials; however, those charged with enforcing the rules still evade accountability.

When misconduct is reported, administrators deploy DARVO tactics—deny, attack, reverse victim and offender—turning due process into procedural warfare until complainants surrender or settle. Institutions pay settlements, victims carry the trauma, and complicit officials keep their positions and pensions. When institutions absorb penalties while officials face no personal liability, misconduct becomes a cost of doing business and impunity becomes policy.

Why should institutions, insurers and taxpayers absorb the penalties when authorities demonstrate deliberate indifference? Congress must close this gap. Those entrusted with authority to protect vulnerable students too often shield the institution rather than enforce state and federal law. Without clear accountability and graduated liability for officials who abdicate their duty of care, institutional immunity will continue to normalize abuse instead of preventing it.

As antisemitism intensifies across educational institutions, many point to foreign funding—particularly, from Qatar—as the cause. That narrative misdirects the debate. Foreign funding is lawful; failures in governance, compliance and enforcement are not. The real legal question is whether financial relationships influence official decisions in ways that violate federal or state law.

The issue is not money. It is the misuse of authority.

Prosecutors made this distinction clear in the FIFA corruption scandal. Accepting funds from Qatar was not the crime; officials who accepted money and granted Qatar privileged access to host the World Cup were banned, fined and imprisoned. The Varsity Blues admissions scandal reinforced the same principle. Donations are lawful. Fabricating credentials to secure preferential admission was not. Prosecutors charged not only intermediary William Singer but also the parents, coaches and administrators who enabled the scheme.

Similar structures appear in antisemitism cases. In Canaan v. Carnegie Mellon University, the court found that Qatar partially funded the Title IX coordinator’s salary and that the university was contractually bound to comply with Qatari “cultural, religious and social customs.”

A jury could reasonably conclude this arrangement influenced how administrators handled Jewish students’ complaints. Soffer v. George Washington University alleges a “pipeline of hate” in which professors and intermediary organizations promoted distorted anti-Israel narratives while granting academic privileges to students aligned with Justice for Palestine and denying Jewish and pro-Zionist students equal protection and academic access.

The StandWithUs complaint against GWU illustrates the pattern directly. Hostility toward Jewish and Israeli students by Professor Lara Sheehi was met not with enforcement of university codes, but with coordinated internal responses consistent with DARVO. A GWU investigation initially found “no discrimination” and disciplined the complainants instead. In January 2025, the Office for Civil Rights overturned those findings and concluded the university had retaliated against the students. By August 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice determined that GWU had acted with deliberate indifference—meaning officials knew of substantial risks and failed to act—yet programming that fueled antisemitism continued.

Institutional responses to antisemitism mirror cover-ups of sexual abuse. Rather than enforcing codes of conduct, administrators downplay harm, discredit complainants and deploy public-relations firms to contain liability. History shows the cost. Larry Nassar, Jerry Sandusky and Mark Berndt abused victims for years while complicit administrators concealed the misconduct until law enforcement intervened. Michigan State University later paid more than $500 million, Penn State more than $100 million and the Los Angeles Unified School District $139 million. Yet many officials who breached their duty of care escaped meaningful consequences.

A similar calculus appears in Title VI settlements. Northwestern University paid $75 million while retaining roughly $790 million in federal funding. Columbia University paid $200 million while unlocking more than $1 billion. These deals promise reform but rarely change incentives. When funding streams are exponentially higher than penalties imposed, misconduct and its concealment become a cost of doing business. Despite these settlements, sexual-misconduct reports reached record levels last year, and antisemitism continues to simmer on campuses.

Concealment is the true multiplier of harm. If officials enforced codes of conduct from the outset, crises could be contained before escalating—whether preventing hundreds of victims in sexual-abuse cases or stopping campus extremism before calls for genocide metastasize into encampments. When institutional preservation outweighs enforcement and civil rights become collateral damage, those who violate the law must bear the risk personally.

Congress has confronted systemic lawlessness before. When Enron executives falsified financial statements and destabilized markets, Congress enacted the Sarbanes–Oxley Act, requiring executive certification and imposing personal liability. Education demands comparable accountability. Reforms must include mandatory certification of misconduct reports by responsible officials; conflict-free review of publicly funded research and curriculum; independent investigators randomized and free from institutional influence; and real-time complaint tracking with early detection safeguards.

Liability must extend the chain of authority. Officials who conceal misconduct, falsify findings, retaliate against complainants or act with deliberate indifference must face real consequences—loss of position, professional disqualification, financial penalties and criminal prosecution, where warranted. Just as the DOJ prosecuted FIFA officials and Varsity Blues conspirators, civil-rights violations in education require equal scrutiny.

Authority carries responsibility. Abdication carries personal liability.

The question for Congress is simple: Will it defend impunity or amend liability? That decision will determine whether American institutions uphold the rule of law or surrender to it.