More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Edelstein draws a line in the sand

His actions foiled, at the 11th hour, an egregious endeavor to set up a minority government dependent on the anti-Zionist Joint Arab List.

Martin Sherman
Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein gives a press statement in Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on Jan. 12, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein gives a press statement in Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem on Jan. 12, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.
(April 3, 2020 / JNS)

“The High Court ruling constitutes crude and arrogant intervention of the judiciary in the matters of the elected legislature. The High Court decision causes unprecedented harm to the people’s sovereignty and the Knesset’s sovereignty. The High Court decision undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy. As a democrat, as a Zionist Jew, as someone who fought against dark regimes, and as the speaker of parliament, I consider the High Court decision to be a grave, mistaken decision demonstrating a dangerous moral breakdown.” — From Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein’s resignation statement, March 25, 2020

“The [High] Court is getting into waters that are too deep. Into a treacherous swamp of political opinions and beliefs. And this is dangerous both for the country and for the Court. It is dangerous for the country because it exacerbates social rifts. And it is dangerous for the Court because the Court is losing the principle foundation on which it must base its standing: The belief in its neutrality of the judicial system in public disputes—because when the Court represents a certain opinion, no matter how progressive, it enrages a significant section of the public. … However, I must say that the Court contributes to creating this situation in that it inserts itself into areas where it has no place. It takes upon itself to decide on matters … which should be decided in the Knesset.”Justice Moshe Landau, former President of Israel’s High Court, Haaretz, Oct. 6, 2000

“In Israel, the negative impact of the judicialization of politics on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy is already beginning to show its mark. Over the past decade, the public image of the Supreme Court as an autonomous and impartial arbiter has been increasingly eroded ... as political arrangements and public policies agreed upon in majoritarian decision-making arenas are likely to be reviewed by an often hostile Supreme Court. As a result, the court and its judges are increasingly viewed by a considerable portion of the Israeli public as pushing forward their own political agenda ... .”Professor Ran Hirschl, Towards Juristocracy, Harvard University Press, 2004

These three excerpts, spanning two decades, encapsulate precisely the setting of the political drama that unfolded late last week, when then-Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein refused to comply with a High Court decision, compelling him to convene the Knesset plenary for the appointment of a new post-election Speaker to succeed him—and instead chose to resign in protest against what he saw as inappropriate, even malign, encroachment into the sphere of the legislature.

Rage fueled by frustration and envy

In the wake of the delay in convening the Knesset and under the weight of pressures generated by the COVID-19 outbreak, the main opposition party to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White, broke apart with about half its members opting to join in a Netanyahu-led coalition for 18 months, after which its head, Benny Gantz, would take over the role of prime minister.

This abruptly scuttled the Bibiphobic hope of Netanyahu’s many adversaries, which until then, appeared so tantalizingly close to fruition, of prying loose his seemingly iron grip on the premiership. Almost immediately, a commensurate rage, fueled by years of frustration and envy soon erupted.

A veritable maelstrom of frothing-at-the mouth invective was hurled at him from erstwhile colleagues of Gantz.

For example, Knesset member Yair Lapid, formerly Gantz’s No. 2 in Blue and White, now head of the remnant Yesh Atid-Telem faction, together with MK Moshe (Bogey) Ya’alon, railed: “When the Speaker of the Knesset violates a High Court order that is anarchy. Netanyahu sent Edelstein to burn down democracy … ”

Similarly, MK Ofer Shelach, ostensibly Lapid’s right-hand man, fulminated: “Edelstein demeans the High Court. This is an attempt to obstruct the Knesset … for the basest of political and personal motives …

Neither capricious nor partisan

Labor MK Merav Michaeli accused Edelstein of “humiliating the Supreme Court,” charging that “this constitutional crisis is the bottom of the barrel, which we have reached over ten years of a slippery slope during Netanyahu’s corrupt rule.”

MK Eli Avidar of the purportedly “right-wing” Yisrael Beiteinu, headed by the recalcitrant Avigdor Lieberman, a bitter Netanyahu foe, joined in the condemnation of Edelstein: “I feel personally angry. I saw what Edelstein said. To claim that the High Court is destroying Israeli democracy is the last nail in the coffin of statehood. Edelstein resigned to give Netanyahu an additional 48 hours. He simply misappropriated the Knesset plenary …

Indeed, if it is at all possible that the anyone could generate the level of hatred that the left harbors for Netanyahu, it would Edelstein, post-resignation.

However, Edelstein’s action was not as capricious or partisan as his opponents tried to portray it.

After all, as the government had not yet been formed, compliance with the court order could well have precipitated an unprecedented (and intolerable) situation, in which there would have been a parliamentary Speaker opposed to the ruling government coalition.

In his defiance, Speaker Edelstein drew a much-needed line in the sand against judicial intrusion into the sphere of the legislature and thwarted yet another attempt at the usurpation of both its autonomy and authority.

Eroding the notion of parliament as sovereign

Indeed, he could draw on the words of former High Court President, Moshe Landau, for endorsement of his position. In an interview with Haaretz, Landau condemned the process of ongoing judicial overreach: “The judges are taking on a role which they cannot perform and which they have not been trained to fulfill; because they have been trained to adjudicate, not to govern. Moreover, we have here an erosion of the idea of the parliament as sovereign. We have here a setting of the Court above the parliament …

A similar sentiment was recently articulated by Haaretz columnist, Dr. Gadi Taub, in Israel’s Supreme Court Rigs the Game Again.

In it, Taub, a senior lecturer at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, writes: “It’s hard to blame those who think that Israel’s Supreme Court is in reality the left’s legal team. The recent ruling regarding the petition against Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, forcing him to conduct a vote on his own replacement, certainly didn’t do much to diminish the feeling that the game is rigged in the left’s favor.”

He elaborates: “In this case the Supreme Court decided that in the name of ‘the foundations of the structure of our parliamentary system’ and to prevent damage to ‘the fabric of democratic life,’ it can violate the separation of powers and ignore the Basic Law: The Knesset, which states that only the legislature can set its own rules. It has decided to force Speaker Edelstein to call a vote on his replacement, even though according to the Knesset rules he has no obligation to do so before a new government is sworn in.”

Judiciary’s ‘doomsday weapon’

He goes on to expose the pretext underlying the unrelenting process of judicial overreach: “… when the court wants to impose its progressive judges’ tastes and values and cannot find a hook for it in any Basic Law, it resorts to the mysterious ‘fundamental principles of the system,’ which are said to be implied, though never stated. … When these phrases are used, it’s a sure sign that the court is about to violate the principle of the separation of powers or run roughshod over explicit legislation. This is the doomsday weapon in the court’s arsenal, and it is reserved for cases when there is a clear and present danger to the fundamental principles of the left.

Thus, Taub laments bitterly, echoing a claim I have raised in numerous previous columns (see here, here and here) “ … the court has overruled the law repeatedly to permit the Joint List to run on this anti-Zionist platform. So now a majority obtained by deception and reliant on the votes of a party that seeks to dismantle ‘Zionist colonialism’ is going to rig the game in favor of the progressive left.”

Thus, contrary to the outraged howls of indignation of his critics, by his courageous and principled stance, Edelstein has contributed greatly to the defense of Israeli democracy in general and to the bedrock democratic principle of separation of powers in particular.

Likewise, his actions foiled, at the 11th hour, an egregious endeavor to set up a minority government dependent on the anti-Zionist Joint Arab List, openly dedicated to the dismantling of Israel as the nation-state of the Jews and associated with the country’s most virulent enemies.

For this, he deserves the nation’s praise—and gratitude.

Martin Sherman is the founder and executive director of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David