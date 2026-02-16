The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: A documentary call to act

“The Jihad Against Syria’s Minorities: A Documentary Call to Act” is a four-minute documentary that chronicles the harrowing systemic persecution of vulnerable minority religious populations by the new Islamist leader of the Syrian regime, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a “former” terrorist who went by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

This investigative video reveals a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing orchestrated by the new Syrian government and jihadist factions against Druze, Christian, Alawite and Kurdish communities. Through chilling footage of summary executions, the destruction of holy sites and the release of ISIS fighters, the video illustrates a country descending from political revolution into religious extremism and state-sponsored terror.

Produced by Steven Emerson, of the Investigative Project on Terrorism, this film serves as a critical call to action for an international community that has largely ignored these atrocities. It specifically highlights the betrayal of America’s Kurdish allies, as well as the murderous jihad waged against the Christians and Druze.

This story is largely being suppressed by elite mainstream media. But videos don’t lie. By documenting these “silent” crimes, as well as the physical and psychological warfare used against captives, this mini-doc aims to give a voice to the millions of victims who remain in captivity or face ongoing Islamist threats for their faith.

Part 1: The Betrayal of the Kurds

Part 2: A Country Being Emptied

Part 3: Diplomatic Treachery and Media Malpractice