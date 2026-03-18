Academy of the Hebrew Language

The Academy is the premier institution for the study and cultivation of the Hebrew language, charged by law with guiding the development of Hebrew on the basis of research spanning all periods and branches of the language. The Hebrew language, a rich repository of Jewish culture and prime conveyor of that culture through literature and through the spoken language, is the thread that binds the Jewish people across continents and millennia. In the context of modern Jewish history, the revival of Hebrew as a spoken language stands out as an achievement of miraculous proportions rivaled only by the establishment of the State of Israel. About Friends of the Academy of Hebrew Language: The Friends of the Academy of Hebrew Language is an American nonprofit that raises funds to support the vision, mission, and work of the Academy in Jerusalem. The Board of the Friends is comprised of donors and leaders who work together with the Academy to achieve the Academy’s goals.