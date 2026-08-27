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Clalit Innovation

Clalit’s innovation network includes more than 15 innovation centers, spread in affiliated hospitals and the community.
The medical teams from Clalit-Schneider Children’s Medical Center and Clalit-Beilinson Hospital, together with the patient. Credit: Clalit Health Services.
The Wire
Bone-cancer patient receives 3D-printed, half-pelvic implant in landmark surgery
“This was one of the most complex and challenging cases we have ever encountered,” said Dr. Israel Weiss, head of the Orthopedic Oncology Unit at Clalit-Schneider and Clalit-Beilinson Hospitals.
Aug. 27, 2026
Clalit Innovation