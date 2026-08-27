“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
Sen. Tim Kaine urged “Israeli leaders to take firmer action to curtail illegal settlements in the West Bank, prosecute violent settlers and protect Palestinian residents as well as American citizens living in or visiting the West Bank.”
The association says that some Democrats are wavering on backing Israel under party pressure, “but it does not mean that they are not ripe for education and supporting Israel outside of this momentary season.”
“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
Some see the transfer of law enforcement from the IDF to the police as a step toward greater Israeli governance, while a legal expert says it would bring greater normalcy to Israeli life in Judea and Samaria but not advance sovereignty.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
Sen. Tim Kaine urged “Israeli leaders to take firmer action to curtail illegal settlements in the West Bank, prosecute violent settlers and protect Palestinian residents as well as American citizens living in or visiting the West Bank.”
The association says that some Democrats are wavering on backing Israel under party pressure, “but it does not mean that they are not ripe for education and supporting Israel outside of this momentary season.”
“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
Some see the transfer of law enforcement from the IDF to the police as a step toward greater Israeli governance, while a legal expert says it would bring greater normalcy to Israeli life in Judea and Samaria but not advance sovereignty.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.