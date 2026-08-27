Bone-cancer patient receives 3D-printed, half-pelvic implant in landmark surgery

In a historic medical achievement for Israel, a multidisciplinary team of surgeons from Clalit-Schneider Children’s Medical Center and Clalit-Beilinson Hospital, flagship institutions of Israel’s largest healthcare organization Clalit, has successfully replaced half of a 15-year-old patient’s pelvis using a custom-designed, 3D-printed titanium and advanced polymer implant.

The patient traveled to Israel from Russia seeking advanced medical options. Diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma at age 2, he had beaten cancer once before. However, at age 14, he faced a severe recurrence: osteosarcoma—a rare and aggressive bone cancer—in his pelvic region, accompanied by lung metastases.

Given the location and extensive spread across multiple pelvic bones, top global specialists initially classified the tumor as inoperable. Complete surgical removal is crucial for survival in osteosarcoma cases.

Recognizing Israel’s world-class medical network, the patient’s mother brought him to Clalit-Schneider Children’s Medical Center. Following targeted chemotherapy led by Dr. Orli Michaeli, a pediatric hematology-oncology specialist, the lung metastases cleared, and the primary tumor shrank.

Still, the structural surgical challenge remained immense.

The 3D-printed artificial pelvis. Credit: Clalit Health Services.

A team of surgical experts from Clalit-Schneider and Clalit-Beilinson Hospital mobilized. After hundreds of hours of precise digital planning, the team embarked on a marathon 19-hour procedure, successfully resecting half the pelvis and replacing it with a pioneering 3D implant tailored to the patient’s anatomy.

“This was one of the most complex and challenging cases we have ever encountered,” said Dr. Israel Weiss, head of the Orthopedic Oncology Unit at Clalit-Schneider and Clalit-Beilinson Hospitals. “Instead of accepting that the tumor was inoperable, our cross-institutional teams combined custom 3D design and advanced printing technology to open a new horizon of possibilities. This breakthrough showcases the power of integrated expertise across our network.”

Weiss highlighted the vital collaboration of key surgical leaders, including Dr. Eviatar Nesher, head of the Transplantation Department at Clalit-Beilinson, and professor Yona Kosashvili, head of the Orthopedic Department at Clalit-Beilinson.

“The goal was not just to remove the tumor, but to restore mobility,” said Dr. Arie Greenberg, a specialist in joint replacement and orthopedic oncology at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital. “We designed a custom implant using an advanced polymer that allows bone growth into the structure, matching his exact anatomy. It represents a quantum leap in surgical oncology.”

The patient is currently recovering at Clalit-Schneider Children’s Medical Center, undergoing rehabilitation with his medical team closely monitoring his progress toward a full recovery.