Insightful. Passionate. Connected. These are the core strengths of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET); a Washington, D.C. based think tank with an unabashedly pro-America and pro-Israel stance. EMET (which means truth in Hebrew) prides itself on challenging the falsehoods and misrepresentations that abound in U.S. Middle East policy. EMET is the “go-to-organization” on Capitol Hill for Senators and Members of Congress who understand the importance of a strong America and a strong American-Israeli alliance against the forces of radical Islam and terror.