More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do

As he has been his whole life, he is willing to be the one person with enough moral clarity in the room to state the obvious thing that everyone else is too nervous to say out loud.

Yuval David
Sound mixer in a music studio. Credit: ThorstenF/Pixabay.
Sound mixer in a music studio. Credit: ThorstenF/Pixabay.
Yuval David
Yuval David Yuval David
Yuval David is an Emmy Award–winning journalist, filmmaker and actor, as well as an internationally recognized advocate for Jewish and LGBTQ rights. He serves as a strategic adviser to diplomatic missions, international NGOs and multilateral organizations, focusing on human rights, pluralism and cultural diplomacy. He also contributes to leading international news outlets and speaks at diplomatic forums, policy conferences and intergovernmental gatherings. See: Instagram.com/Yuval_David_; Twitter.com/YuvalDavid; Linkedin.com/in/yuval-david; YouTube.com/YuvalDavid.
(Aug. 7, 2026 / JNS)

A British pop star who is not Jewish and has never lived a day of his life in Israel posted a reggae song to social media and closed it out singing in Hebrew. He didn’t clear it with a label. He didn’t put it on Spotify or Apple Music, where a playlist committee might have quietly declined to feature it. He uploaded a new song, “Od Nirkod” (“We Will Dance Again”), straight to X, captioned it “Shalom” and let the backlash come.

It came fast, and it came ugly. And still, he didn’t take it down.

I want to sit with that for a moment, because Boy George earned the right to a very different, very comfortable retirement. He built Culture Club into one of the defining sounds of the 1980s; survived the ruin and rebuilding of a life lived loudly as an openly gay man in an industry and an era that punished exactly that; and became one of the most recognizable queer icons in modern pop culture—the eyeliner, the hats, the voice, all of it still unmistakable and still unapologetic.

This is a man who taught a good chunk of the world how to be fabulous and unbothered before “authentic” was a marketing word. He has never once, in 40-plus years of public life, struck me as someone who needed a focus group to tell him what he believes.

That kind of clarity doesn’t come from a press strategy. It comes from having lived through enough real fights—over identity, over survival, over the right to simply exist as himself in public—to recognize a real fight for survival when he sees one, and to know instinctively which side of it is right and which side is dressed up in borrowed outrage.

He could coast on nostalgia tours and greatest-hits sets.

Instead, for years, he has spent his cultural capital on Israel and on the Jewish people, going back to at least 2017: a concert in Tel Aviv, a bilingual single with Israeli artist Asaf Goren, public letters defending Israel’s place in the Eurovision Song Contest, and now, a song that names Oct. 7 by name and refuses to let it be euphemized into disappearance.

He sang, plainly: “If you’re ever confused: I stand with the Jews.”

Decades into a career, and still willing to say the sentence that gets you dropped from a playlist. Still willing to be, as he has been his whole life, the one person in the room saying the obvious thing everyone else is too nervous to say out loud.

Widen the lens, and the pattern is the one I live inside every day. Boy George is not an anomaly because solidarity with Israel is rare in entertainment. He’s an anomaly because he is willing to be loud about it while so many of his peers—and frankly, too many people in my own community—choose the quiet, fashionable alternative.

I say this as a proud gay man who has spent years building bridges between communities that are supposed to be natural allies: it should not be remarkable that an LGBT icon supports Israel. It should be the default.

Iran hangs gay men from cranes. Hamas has thrown suspected homosexuals off rooftops in Gaza. The Muslim Brotherhood’s founding ideology criminalizes the very existence of people like me. And yet I watch, year after year, as segments of the progressive and LGBT movements march under banners for the regimes and terror organizations that would be the first to kill them, while treating the one country in the region where they could walk safely, marry, speak freely and hold for mutual benefits rights as the enemy.

That is not solidarity. That is a rehearsed script, written by the information operations associated with Hamas and Tehran, and recited by people who have never once asked who actually wrote it.

I know the counterargument because it’s thrown at me constantly, and I take it seriously enough to answer it directly: This isn’t about criticizing Israeli policy, and it isn’t about erasing Palestinian suffering, which is real and which I don’t wave away. Legitimate criticism of a government’s conduct is not what I’m describing. What I’m describing is something else—the laundering of talking points spewed by terror organizations and the propaganda of the Islamic Republic through the language of human rights, until an antisemitic blood libel gets to walk around wearing a progressive rainbow pin.

Boy George didn’t write a policy paper. He wrote a song that refuses to let the world forget who was murdered at a music festival and why the current war in the Middle East started. Noticing that distinction is not extremism. Erasing it is.

So here is where grief has to become duty, because it always does, in every fight I’ve ever been part of.

The easy move is to resent the celebrities, the activists, and the entire slice of my own LGBT and progressive world that has chosen the comfortable lie over the inconvenient truth. I understand the resentment. I’ve felt it. But resentment doesn’t move anyone, and it’s not what Boy George just modeled.

What he modeled was simpler and harder: Say the true thing, in your own voice, on the platform you have and accept the cost. That’s the whole assignment.

Not everyone needs a record deal or a byline to do it. They need the willingness to show the industry that this is possible.

So, the next time someone tells you that it’s too risky, too complicated or too unfashionable to stand with the Jewish people and the State of Israel, point them to a man in eyeliner who just proved otherwise—in Hebrew with a hashtag that cost him nothing but his comfort.

Arts and Entertainment Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Eli Cohen
Israel News
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 01:55 AM
JNS Staff
(From top left to right, clockwise) Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Ori Danino. Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
Israel News
Israeli embassy in US honors memory of six hostages murdered in Gaza
Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Ori Danino were killed at close range in a Rafah tunnel.
August 8, 2026 11:29 AM
JNS Staff
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Congressman who introduced bill to send anti-Israel protesters to Gaza loses primary
Despite an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump, Rep. Andy Ogles lost his House primary in Tennessee on Thursday.
Aug. 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
02:03
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
02:01
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
02:00
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production as Iran war strains stocks
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
17:02
US has ‘literally massive amounts of ammunition,’ Trump says
16:30
Trump admin announces ‘historic’ $2 billion in health, humanitarian aid to faith-based groups
15:15
After six months, federal Canadian Jew-hatred panel ‘still doing icebreakers, no agenda, no plan,’ deputy opposition leader says
14:59
Journal retracts study, after authors seem to used AI, which recasts ‘final solution,’ meaning chemistry compound, as ‘mass killing of an ethnic group’
14:52
Teacher, who said ‘ethnic-studies means free Palestine,’ won’t talk ‘Israeli-Palestinian conflict’ at UC Berkeley workshop, school spokesman tells JNS
14:39
‘No famine in Gaza,’ Israeli foreign ministry says, ‘anyone who is still open to arguments can look at the empirical data’
14:28
CAMERA says it got ‘Financial Times’ to correct ‘false claim that linked AIPAC to Benjamin Netanyahu’
14:23
AAUP member in Michigan opposes professor group endorsing El-Sayed
14:18
Act in response to new local club president’s Jew-hatred, 30 southern California rabbis, Jewish groups tell Rotary
14:02
Trump says clash with Hegseth ‘completely unfounded rumors’
13:56
Newsom appoints former US ed department civil rights lawyer as head of California civil rights office
13:20
Anti-Israel activists protested outside Brooklyn Navy Yard on Wednesday, called on industrial park to evict Crye Precision, which makes equipment worn by IDF soldiers
13:10
Indian prime minister says he talked ‘special’ India-Israel strategic partnership on phone with Netanyahu
13:05
Conversations ‘in works’ about debate in race for Wash. state’s 9th District, Rep. Adam Smith tells JNS
11:56
Jew-hatred ‘systemic’ on Canadian campuses, gov survey of Jewish students a ‘wake-up call,’ CIJA says
11:40
Senate panel votes to hold Dr. Fauci in contempt of Congress
11:37
Houthi terror group says it killed hundreds of Saudi forces, dozens of Yemeni gov troops in Yemen
11:36
Orthodox Union Advocacy Center endorses bipartisan, bicameral legislation to protect synagogues, other houses of worship from ‘harassing protests’
11:28
Two arrests in probe of shooting at US consulate on June 27, Toronto police says
11:15
North Korea missile launch poses no immediate threat to US, American military says
11:14
Egyptian president tells Bahraini king he decries Iranian attack on the country
More Updates
JNS TV
Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades
JNS TV / Think Twice
To defeat Islamist terror, it’s time to change the rules
August 6, 2026 03:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Jerusalem has another ancient defender
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen