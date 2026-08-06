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News   Israel News

New Gaza nutrition data coordinated with UNICEF ‘shows facts prevail over fiction,’ Danon says

“Israel is not starving children,” stated the Jewish state’s envoy to the United Nations in New York. “Israel is fighting Hamas terrorism, while Hamas uses civilians in Gaza as human shields.”

Rebecca Szlechter
Danny Danon, permanent representative of Israel to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, June 18, 2026. Credit: Loey Felipe/UN Photo.
Danny Danon, permanent representative of Israel to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, June 18, 2026. Credit: Loey Felipe/UN Photo.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / JNS)

New nutrition data collected via a survey coordinated with the U.N. Children’s Fund challenges international charges that Israel starved Gazans deliberately, according to Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

“Once again, facts prevail over fiction,” the Israeli envoy said. “U.N. bodies are acknowledging that the false narrative against Israel is falling apart. Israel is not starving children. Israel is fighting Hamas terrorism, while Hamas uses civilians in Gaza as human shields.”

“Those who rushed to accuse Israel must now be held accountable for spreading lies,” he said.

The survey was carried out through the U.N.-led Nutrition Cluster, and it used World Health Organization nutritional assessment methods. It examined children’s weight, height and mid-upper-arm circumference to measure acute malnutrition. The results showed acute malnutrition rates ranging from 0.2% to 0.8% across Gaza.

Israel’s U.N. mission highlighted the findings as evidence that current child malnutrition levels are far below the thresholds typically associated with a nutrition emergency. Israeli officials also said that the rates are comparable to or lower than prewar levels in Gaza and below figures reported in several neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan.

The survey’s release comes amid continued disagreement over the international assessment of Gaza’s humanitarian situation.

In August 2025, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global food-security monitoring initiative used by U.N. agencies and aid organizations, said that famine conditions existed in parts of Gaza after analyzing indicators including food consumption, acute malnutrition and mortality. Critics noted that it altered one of its reporting metrics.

Israel has repeatedly disputed the IPC assessment and said that it did not accurately reflect conditions in Gaza and that Hamas’s operations among civilian populations contributed to the humanitarian crisis. Israeli officials have also presented evidence of Hamas diverting humanitarian assistance.

Humanitarian organizations have reported improvements in food security and nutrition indicators in recent months, following increased assistance and commercial deliveries after the October 2025 ceasefire. UNICEF said that while nutrition conditions have improved, the situation remains fragile, with many Gazans still reliant on humanitarian support and continued access needed to prevent further deterioration.

Gaza Strip United Nations
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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