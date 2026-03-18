GreenOnyx is committed to promoting healthy nutritional consumption and environmental consciousness, contributing to the future of the world’s global fresh food supply. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Tsipi Shoham and Benny Shoham, Tel Aviv-based GreenOnyx is an agro-tech company at the forefront of revolutionizing how fresh food is produced, distributed, and enjoyed. Its flagship product, Wanna Greens is the world’s smallest green vegetable with powerful nutrients that make it 100% safe, 100% healthy, and 100% accessible with a happy taste. Additional information about Wanna Greens can be found at www.greenonyx.ag/wanna-greens and by email at info@greenonyx.biz.