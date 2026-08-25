is a locally led, globally backed nonprofit network solving real-world problems for those who defend Israel. From battlefield trauma to home front resilience, it identifies urgent needs and scales fast, effective solutions. These range from cutting-edge mental-health care and strategic logistics to protective systems and lifesaving technology. Israel Friends operates with startup speed while partnering with government agencies, civil society and global allies to protect Israel today and strengthen it for tomorrow. Through partnerships with trusted nonprofits, local organizations and an expansive global network of supporters, Israel Friends delivers real-world impact. In addition, the organization combines dynamic problem-solving with bold, out-of-the-box thinking to meet the most pressing challenges facing Israel’s heroes, first responders and communities.