Jewish Future Promise says its 200,000 signatories have pledged more than $6.8 billion in future donations

The Jewish Future Promise, a national movement that pushes for the “greatest transfer of Jewish wealth in history” alongside an intentional “Transfer of Jewish values,” said on Monday it had secured more than 200,000 signatories, which it called a “historical milestone.”

The “promisers” pledged an “estimated $6.821 billion in future philanthropic commitments to Jewish organizations and Jewish life,” including to Israel, the movement said.

“The milestone comes at a pivotal moment for Jewish philanthropy. Antisemitism is at historic highs, Jewish institutions face growing funding pressures and an estimated $124 trillion is expected to transfer between generations by 2048,” it stated. “At the same time, younger Jewish donors are increasingly directing their giving toward universal causes rather than Jewish institutions.”

The 200,000 come from “every denomination, generation and background,” it said.

The signatories “choosing to formalize their commitment to the Jewish future is not simply a number,” it said. “It is a movement.”

“Every Promise represents a conversation about the future,” stated Mike Leven, founder of Jewish Future Promise. “Two hundred thousand promises mean hundreds of thousands of families choosing to take responsibility for Jewish continuity. This milestone reminds us that securing the Jewish future isn’t someone else’s responsibility, it’s ours.”