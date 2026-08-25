More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Israel Friends appoints Matt Levin as new national director

He is an experienced nonprofit executive with more than three decades of leadership in Jewish communal organizations, philanthropy and Israel advocacy.

Israel Friends
Matt Levin. Credit: Courtesy.
Matt Levin. Credit: Courtesy.
(Aug. 25, 2026 / Israel Friends)

Israel Friends, a nonprofit network solving real-world problems for those who defend Israel, announced the addition of Matt Levin as its new National Director. In his new role, Matt will enhance donor experience and communication, increase donations and volunteer efforts, and expand the organization’s national reach, including through its South Florida chapter.

Levin is an experienced nonprofit executive with more than three decades of leadership in Jewish communal organizations, philanthropy and Israel advocacy. He has held senior roles, including CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, where he oversaw more than $450 million in assets; a $17 million annual campaign; and the expansion of the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation from $70 million to $125 million.

During his tenure, he led major capital projects, strengthened governance and lay leadership development, expanded donor engagement and helped position the organization for long-term sustainability, including successful initiatives in senior housing and Jewish communal engagement.

“Matt has spent his career building relationships, inspiring generosity and strengthening the Jewish community,” said Kyle Blank, executive director of Israel Friends. “His leadership, integrity and unwavering commitment to Israel make him exactly the kind of leader our organization needs as we enter our next chapter.”

Earlier in his career, Levin spent more than 25 years with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), where he ultimately served as Southeastern States director. In that role, he managed multistate regional operations. He supervised a large professional staff and helped lead a combined annual campaign of $9 million while securing significant endowment commitments, in addition to advancing legislative and political engagement efforts across the Southeast.

He has also served in interim executive leadership and consulting roles, advising organizations on strategy, campaign development and governance.

“For the past 36 years, I have dedicated my work to supporting Israel and the Jewish community through times of war, crisis, and rising antisemitism,” said Levin. “The events of Oct. 7 reinforced my belief that we must do even more to ensure the Jewish people remain strong, secure and in control of our own destiny. That is why I want to deepen my involvement with Israel Friends—advancing advocacy, philanthropy and innovation to help strengthen Israel and confront hatred and terrorism.”

Born and raised in South Florida, Levin has longstanding ties to the region and has built extensive relationships with political and philanthropic leaders across the state. Throughout his career, many of the professionals who have worked alongside him have gone on to serve in senior leadership roles across South Florida’s Jewish and pro-Israel philanthropic organizations.

Israel Friends
About & contact the publisher
Israel Friends Israel Friends
Israel Friends is a locally led, globally backed nonprofit network solving real-world problems for those who defend Israel. From battlefield trauma to home front resilience, it identifies urgent needs and scales fast, effective solutions. These range from cutting-edge mental-health care and strategic logistics to protective systems and lifesaving technology. Israel Friends operates with startup speed while partnering with government agencies, civil society and global allies to protect Israel today and strengthen it for tomorrow. Through partnerships with trusted nonprofits, local organizations and an expansive global network of supporters, Israel Friends delivers real-world impact. In addition, the organization combines dynamic problem-solving with bold, out-of-the-box thinking to meet the most pressing challenges facing Israel’s heroes, first responders and communities.
EXPLORE JNS
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Credit: Pexels.
U.S. News
Legal expert slams ‘leniency’ of 30-day sentence for anti-Israel protesters who blocked Golden Gate Bridge traffic
“The legal system has sent a clear message. Illegal activity that compromises public safety is allowed in the Bay Area,” Tali Klima of Bay Area Jewish Coalition told JNS.
August 24, 2026 04:46 PM
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a signing ceremony for an agreement establishing the future permanent campus of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, July 1, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
World News
Netherlands must leave Gaza coordination center due to Dutch government’s boycott of ‘settlements,’ Israel says
“Those who act against Israel will have no foothold in the region,” stated Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
August 25, 2026 01:09 PM
Mike Wagenheim
International Puppet Fringe Festival NYC
U.S. News
‘Felt like a lynch mob,’ mom of 4-year-old says of NYC-funded festival, in which performer accuses Israel of ‘war crimes’
“I’m an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, so antisemitism is why I’m here in the first place,” the mother told JNS. “To see it out in full effect in the daylight is awful.”
Aug. 24, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House on July 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Israel News
US envoy walks back Golan remarks, cites Trump policy
Ambassador Tom Barrack clarified his comments regarding Israeli control of the strategic plateau after drawing rebukes from Jerusalem and Capitol Hill.
Aug. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
13:12
New York Comic Con to include panel on Jewish identity
12:32
Suspect who said ‘settlers’ set her home on fire recants, Israel police says
12:29
Blaming US Jews for hate directed at them is ‘dangerous, wrong, antisemitic,’ Democratic National Committee chair says
10:55
Israel Police prevents PA-linked event in Jerusalem’s Old City
09:56
State should remove Tom Barrack as US envoy to Turkey, ‘insubordination, extreme hostility to ally Israel,’ ZOA head says
09:44
Sa’ar welcomes Dominican adoption of IHRA definition
09:23
State Dept asserting diplomatic status in defamation charge from self-described rabbi, US envoy to Belgium says
08:52
Netanyahu: Israel clearing UNRWA compound in Jerusalem
08:22
US State Department adjusting Middle East staffing after security review
08:13
Gaza-border residents protest aid, reconstruction before Hamas disarms
07:52
Knesset Speaker wishes happy birthday to ‘favorite rock star’ Mike Huckabee
07:32
Xi urges Palestinian statehood in talks with Jordan’s king
07:30
Trump: Iran failing to pay troops, killing protesters ‘at levels not seen before’
07:12
COGAT: More than 50,000 Gazans have left the Strip since October 2023
06:54
Netanyahu condemns MK Sukkot’s unauthorized demolition of terror monument
06:51
Israel hails Dominican Republic adoption of IHRA definition
06:32
KLM resumes Tel Aviv flights with Cyprus stopover
06:17
IDF: No explosives on latest Gaza kite found in southern Israel
06:11
Israeli FM meets North Macedonian counterpart, praises support for Israel since Oct. 7
05:57
Mossad chief backs disputed Negev industrial zone
05:55
Dominican Republic adopting IHRA working definition of Jew-hatred
05:33
Chikli: Boycott of France’s National Rally was ‘foolish’
05:12
PA police detained IDF reservist in Area C, Binyamin Regional Council says
05:07
Israel Police begin evacuating Jerusalem UNRWA compound
04:55
Leiter: Arms found in Gaza mosques prove Hamas not disarming
04:33
Danon: New UNICEF data contradicts Gaza famine claims
04:32
Chile delegation represents renewal of relations, Sa’ar says
04:30
Border Police uncover Second Temple-era burial cave in Silwan
04:11
US removes Syria from state terror-sponsors list
03:57
Israeli forces foil weapons smuggling attempt on Jordanian border
03:51
Israel strikes Hamas weapons sites inside Gaza mosques
03:31
Netanyahu congratulates Kazakhstani counterpart over parliamentary win
03:21
Pakistan claims progress in talks with Iran on ending war
03:10
Smotrich calls for military buildup, construction surge in northern Samaria
02:47
Hegseth: Iran ‘can’t run anything’ through Strait of Hormuz
02:27
Netanyahu vows to recover Altalena as symbol against civil war
02:17
Samaria: IDF detains Palestinian terrorist who planned to attack Israelis
01:55
CENTCOM: 71 vessels redirected under US naval blockade on Iran
01:11
IDF blames Hamas after drugs found in food aid in Gaza
01:08
Sen. Fetterman praises economic pain visited on Iran
00:37
Netanyahu reviews security situation in Judea and Samaria
00:07
Israel condemns UN for ‘institutional obsession’
15:29
Remains of 9/11 victim identified with ‘breakthrough forensic technique,’ Mamdani says
14:57
Major Canadian Jewish groups call for justice after ‘blatant antisemitism’ over weekend
14:51
‘Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria here to stay,’ Danon says
14:01
Hasan Piker a ‘hack who thrives on hate,’ Michigan Dem says
13:20
US Treasury Department launches ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ against Iran
13:09
Rep. Al Green says he is impeaching Trump for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’
12:56
Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons
08:59
Iran-Oman talks on Hormuz passage to continue
More Updates
JNS TV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Jackson Richman/JNS.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump turns up pressure on Iran as military threat looms
August 25, 2026 02:42 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Chaim Frankenhuis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The Temple Mount ‘status quo’ is beginning to crumble
Chaim Frankenhuis
Lawrence Nowosenetz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
US should deport one of South Africa’s top antisemites
Lawrence Nowosenetz