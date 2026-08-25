Israel Friends appoints Matt Levin as new national director

Israel Friends , a nonprofit network solving real-world problems for those who defend Israel, announced the addition of Matt Levin as its new National Director. In his new role, Matt will enhance donor experience and communication, increase donations and volunteer efforts, and expand the organization’s national reach, including through its South Florida chapter.

Levin is an experienced nonprofit executive with more than three decades of leadership in Jewish communal organizations, philanthropy and Israel advocacy. He has held senior roles, including CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, where he oversaw more than $450 million in assets; a $17 million annual campaign; and the expansion of the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation from $70 million to $125 million.

During his tenure, he led major capital projects, strengthened governance and lay leadership development, expanded donor engagement and helped position the organization for long-term sustainability, including successful initiatives in senior housing and Jewish communal engagement.

“Matt has spent his career building relationships, inspiring generosity and strengthening the Jewish community,” said Kyle Blank, executive director of Israel Friends. “His leadership, integrity and unwavering commitment to Israel make him exactly the kind of leader our organization needs as we enter our next chapter.”

Earlier in his career, Levin spent more than 25 years with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), where he ultimately served as Southeastern States director. In that role, he managed multistate regional operations. He supervised a large professional staff and helped lead a combined annual campaign of $9 million while securing significant endowment commitments, in addition to advancing legislative and political engagement efforts across the Southeast.

He has also served in interim executive leadership and consulting roles, advising organizations on strategy, campaign development and governance.

“For the past 36 years, I have dedicated my work to supporting Israel and the Jewish community through times of war, crisis, and rising antisemitism,” said Levin. “The events of Oct. 7 reinforced my belief that we must do even more to ensure the Jewish people remain strong, secure and in control of our own destiny. That is why I want to deepen my involvement with Israel Friends—advancing advocacy, philanthropy and innovation to help strengthen Israel and confront hatred and terrorism.”

Born and raised in South Florida, Levin has longstanding ties to the region and has built extensive relationships with political and philanthropic leaders across the state. Throughout his career, many of the professionals who have worked alongside him have gone on to serve in senior leadership roles across South Florida’s Jewish and pro-Israel philanthropic organizations.