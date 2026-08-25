El-Sayed slated to take part in Michigan Jewish Dem event honoring Dana Nessel

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee in Michigan whom the Republican Jewish Coalition called “the most antisemitic U.S. Senate candidate in America,” is slated to participate in an upcoming Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus event honoring Dana Nessel, the state attorney general.

The Summer Simcha, described as “a conversation with our statewide elected officials and candidates on their thoughts on governing the state and engaging with our Jewish community,” is scheduled to take place on Aug. 30 at an undisclosed address.

“Join us as we especially honor and celebrate Attorney General Dana Nessel for eight years of courage and chutzpah,” the flier states.

“Conversationalists” include El-Sayed, Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, prosecutor Eli Savit, state representative Samantha Steckloff and state senator Jeremy Moss, who was recently the target of antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker, who appeared to blame American Jews and their support for Israel for violent antisemitism.

Piker has campaigned with El-Sayed.

After the primary, the Jewish caucus called on the Democratic nominee to engage with Jews in Michigan and work toward “healing” through “accountability and constructive dialogue.”

In response to criticism for inviting El-Sayed, the caucus stated that “we invited all statewide candidates” and that it hopes people will “come and listen.”