JewishERGs

Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
Some see the transfer of law enforcement from the IDF to the police as a step toward greater Israeli governance, while a legal expert says it would bring greater normalcy to Israeli life in Judea and Samaria but not advance sovereignty.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
Some see the transfer of law enforcement from the IDF to the police as a step toward greater Israeli governance, while a legal expert says it would bring greater normalcy to Israeli life in Judea and Samaria but not advance sovereignty.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.