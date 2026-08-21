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JewishERGs

JewishERGs, a global network with more than 450 leaders from 230-plus organizations, connects and empowers Jewish Employee Resource Group (ERG) leaders across industries, countries and companies.
The London Eye. Credit: designerpoint/Pixabay.
The Wire
‘What am I doing here?’ The leap from cybersecurity to global Jewish community
At its core, this work is actually not about overtly fighting antisemitism. It’s about empowering Jews to bring Jewish joy to work in order to counteract the hate.
Aug. 25, 2026
JewishERGs