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JWed

JWed is the No. 1 Jewish dating for marriage service online. The website and app provide the largest pool of Jewish singles, of all ages and backgrounds, who are authentically Jewish and are sincerely looking for their bashert/soulmate.
Hacking, Internet, Data, Cyber Security
The Wire
Arab hackers target JWed in cyberattack on Tisha B’Av, swift response repels attack
A foiled cyberattack targeting JWed highlights the rising threat of digital attacks on Jewish platforms.
Aug. 5, 2025
Chuppah
The Wire
JWed.com launches ‘FriendsIntro,’ an online dating first
A new innovative feature for online Jewish daters on JWed.com enables friends to share “rave reviews” about you!
Feb. 27, 2025
JWed, the leading online Jewish dating for marriage service for Jewish singles of all backgrounds, has recently transitioned to a fee-only service. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Nearing 4,000 marriages, JWed moves to subscription-only service
A worldwide membership of tens of thousands spans all Jewish outlooks, ages and locations with a new dating app in the works.
Apr. 27, 2023
The Wire
JWed launches JWedServices.com to help singles find their chosen one sooner
Providing online dating advice, profile writing, dating coaching and matchmaking services
Jun. 10, 2022
The Wire
JWed releases Voice Intro, a first for Jewish online dating
JWed, a leading online Jewish dating for marriage service with over 3,600 marriages, believes that for each member, “It’s time your profile had a voice!”
Jan. 20, 2022
Another JWed Pandemic Match! Tzivia and Yaakov!
The Wire
JWed Acquires SuperTova.com
Solidifies position as #1 Jewish dating for marriage service
Nov. 17, 2021
The Wire
Leading Online Jewish Dating Site JWed Releases Video Date Scheduler to Enhance Virtual Dating Experience
The update expands JWed’s virtual features, facilitating matches during COVID-19.
Jul. 26, 2020