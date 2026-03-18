Simcha Layeled is a nonprofit organization in Israel that provides support to children with severe physical disabilities and normal cognitive capabilities. Their aim is to allow these children to overcome their disabilities and become contributing members of society. Simcha Layeled’s various programs provide both the children and their families a wide range of activities and experiences to respond to their needs and replace suffering with smiles. The organization’s activities include family support, camps in Israel and abroad for the children, and a group of adult volunteers that accompany the alumni of the association to enhance and ensure their independence.