A Palestinian teenager was killed during an Israeli counterterrorism operation on Monday morning in Aqbat Jaber close to Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a firefight erupted after troops entered the town to arrest two wanted terrorists.

The military said that hits were identified during the exchange of fire, and two makeshift submachine guns were confiscated.

Palestinian media identified the fatality as 17-year-old Jibril Mohammed al-Ladda.

הלוחמים פעלו למעצר שלושה חשודים במחנה הפליטים עקבת ג'אבר ובכפר טמון שבחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים. בפעילות במחנה הפליטים עקבת ג'אבר, התקיימו חילופי ירי בין חמושים לכוחותינו. זוהו פגיעות. אותר והוחרם הנשק בו ירה אחד החמושים לעבר כוחותינו >> pic.twitter.com/nNiExEIilz

our top stories — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 1, 2023

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 17 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון ובחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים. הלוחמים עצרו שלושה מבוקשים בכפרים אזבבדה, רומנה ונור א-שמס שבמרחב חטיבת מנשה. במהלך הפעילות בנור א-שמס, חשודים הבעירו צמיגים, ירו זיקוקים וירו לעבר הלוחמים, שהגיבו בירי >> pic.twitter.com/qcIO1xO8KS — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 1, 2023

The IDF has over the past months conducted a series of raids in Aqbat Jaber, which appears to be morphing into a new epicenter of Palestinian terrorism.

On April 7, Lucy Dee, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered in a shooting on the Route 57 highway near the Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley.

In February, Israeli-American Elan Ganeles was gunned down by terrorists near the Beit Ha’arava Junction close to Jericho.

The same month, Israeli security forces arrested a terror cell responsible for an attempted mass shooting at a restaurant near Jericho.

Overall, Israeli forces detained 17 suspected terrorists in operations overnight Sunday across Judea and Samaria.