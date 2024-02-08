JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Israel at War

IDF kills Palestinian who fired on post in Samaria

No Israelis were injured in the terrorist attack.

The Jewish town of Karnei Shomron in Samaria, June 4, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
(February 8, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli soldier narrowly escaped serious injury when a bullet ricocheted off his helmet on Wednesday as a Palestinian terrorist opened fire.

The terrorist attack took place at a military post at the entrance of the village of Deir Sharaf, located near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.

IDF forces shot and killed the terrorist.

The Rescuers Without Borders emergency service reported that the terrorist was killed and that two more Palestinians were wounded in the attack, possibly by the assailant’s gunfire.

No Israeli personnel were injured, according to the military.

“A terrorist armed with a gun arrived at the Deir Sharaf checkpoint at the entrance to Nablus and fired at our forces. A force under the command of Battalion 7037 eliminated the terrorist. Battalion 7037 was recruited on October 7 and has been here until now, and will be here as long as necessary to protect the residents of the sector,” said Maj. (res.) D. (his name was not provided for security reasons), commander of a company in the battalion.

On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorists in northern Samaria opened fire on Kibbutz Meirav, located southwest of Beit She’an inside pre-1967 Israel.

There were no injuries caused by the attack, but one home was damaged when a bullet penetrated a window.

Israeli forces in the area returned fire, and troops launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

“They fired a burst. One bullet hit our house,” kibbutz resident Oren Henig told JNS.

“My wife heard the burst of gunfire. My daughter, who’s in third grade, was sitting in the living room. Sadly, we’re used to it because this isn’t the first time they’ve fired on the kibbutz. But this time there was a shattering of glass. And then they discovered the hole in the window. The bullet really entered the house,” said Henig.

Henig underscored that Meirav is located on the slopes of Mount Gilboa and not in Judea and Samaria.

In a separate incident in Samaria on Tuesday, a Palestinian terrorist was killed after he opened fire at an IDF post near Beit Furik, located on the road between the Jewish communities of Itamar and Elon Moreh.

There were no casualties among IDF personnel, the military said. The terrorist’s handgun as well as a knife found on his body were confiscated and are being examined by Israeli forces.

Also on Tuesday, Palestinian terrorists stoned the car of Rachel Yaniv, the sister of Hallel and Yagel, who were murdered while driving near Huwara in Samaria one year ago this month.

The stoning took place on a road near Ariel, some 6 miles southwest of Huwara. Yaniv’s rear windshield was shattered in the incident.

“We could easily be mourning another child,” the Yaniv family noted in a statement. “We expect the government and military to protect all residents of Judea and Samaria and to wake up quickly before it’s too late.”

IDF destroys home of Hamas terrorist

Israeli forces on Wednesday night demolished the Hebron home of a Hamas terrorist who carried out a deadly attack near Jerusalem last November along with two other Palestinian gunmen.

The shooting at the “tunnel road” checkpoint between Gush Etzion and Jerusalem on Nov. 16 claimed the life of IDF Cpl. Avraham Fetena, 20, from Haifa. Five other members of the security forces were wounded in the attack.

Israeli forces shot and killed the terrorists, who were reportedly part of a Hamas cell and planned to perpetrate a much larger attack in Jerusalem.

Eight suspects arrested in Judea and Samaria

Israeli forces arrested eight terror suspects in operations in Judea and Samaria overnight Wednesday. In addition, forces located weapons and a lathe for the production of weapons.

The suspects were handed over to the security forces for interrogation. There were no casualties among the Israeli personnel.

Topics
Comments
