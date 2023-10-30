JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Help JNS get the facts out
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskEurope

Paris Jewish schools evacuated due to bomb threat

An anonymous threat was reportedly received that "bombs would blow up in 20 different Jewish schools in the Paris area."

French police officers. Photo by BlackMac/Shutterstock.
French police officers. Photo by BlackMac/Shutterstock.
Edit
(October 30, 2023 / JNS)

Several Jewish schools across Paris were evacuated on Monday due to a terrorist threat, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing sources in the French Jewish community.

According to the report, an anonymous threat was received that “bombs would blow up in 20 different Jewish schools in the Paris area.”

Some educational institutions were evacuated, while others asked parents to take their children home as security forces searched for explosive devices, according to the report.

“Even though everyone is okay, this event caused panic among parents. We’re going through a rough period and the situation in Israel has its effect on us as well,” a Jewish communal leader told the newspaper.

A representative of the Jewish community in Paris confirmed to JNS that there was a bomb scare for 20 schools in the French capital.

A few of the schools were evacuated so that authorities could search the premises, said the source.

The schools are currently back to normal, he added.

Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, French authorities recorded more than 800 antisemitic crimes, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the country’s BFM TV network on Monday.

The month of October saw almost twice as many antisemitic incidents than was the case in all of 2022, Darmanin revealed. So far, 414 people have been arrested.

“I understand the fear that French people of Jewish origin are experiencing, and I want to tell them that they are protected,” Darmanin told BFM TV.

“We are putting very substantial resources into protecting French people of Jewish faith, synagogues, schools, as well as other communal places,” he added.

France is home to one of the largest Muslim immigrant communities in Europe, and also has the largest Jewish community outside Israel and the United States, estimated at about 500,000 people.

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of information with factual reporting. We depend on your support

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates