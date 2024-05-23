JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Pro-Hamas group got $50 million US grant under Inflation Reduction Act, senator says

The group’s website states “decolonize Palestine” and has an image of a bulldozer that terrorists drove through the border fence with Israel on Oct. 7, said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. on March 14, 2013. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. on March 14, 2013. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons.
Edit
(May 23, 2024 / JNS)

Democrats in Washington awarded a $50 million grant, under the Inflation Reduction Act, to the pro-Hamas and antisemitic group Climate Justice Alliance in December, according to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

“We went to the website of Climate Justice Alliance. This is what we found on the website that our taxpayer dollars are going to organizations such as this,” said the senator, who is vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

Capito noted that the group’s website has a rendering of a bulldozer that went through the fence when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 as part of a drawing labeled “decolonize Palestine.”

“If you dig deeper. They want to defund the police, defund the military, either them or their affiliates, want to have very radical, drastic initiatives that I think are anti-American, and they’re certainly anti-Israel and antisemitic,” the senator said.

“So, the Biden administration doesn’t seem to care,” she added, “$50 million in December, who knows how much more in the future and other like groups because there are other associated groups with this group.”

“All they care about is the mission, the climate mission, no matter what the radical ideas that are associated with the groups,” she said.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates