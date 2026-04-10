Israel funds Internet access for public shelters

Israel’s Communications Ministry, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry and the country’s National Emergency Authority announced on Thursday a joint initiative to connect public shelters on the front lines to the internet.

The program allocates a designated budget to expand existing emergency equipment funding, adding critical communications infrastructure to protected spaces.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the move recognizes that “continuous communications infrastructure in shelters is not a convenience but a life-saving necessity.”

Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf said connecting shelters to the internet ensures citizens stay informed and in touch during emergencies, adding one million shekels to the ministry’s current 10 million shekel ($3.2 million) budget for frontline shelters.

The initiative, coordinated with local authorities, aims to maintain citizens’ access to real-time safety instructions, family contact and work continuity during extended stays in protected areas—a step officials call vital to strengthening Israel’s national resilience.

