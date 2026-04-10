More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel funds Internet access for public shelters

New initiative by Israeli ministries seeks to connect frontline shelters, ensuring continuous communication during emergencies.

Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel funds Internet access for public shelters

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
People take cover from incoming missiles fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, March 4. 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
People take cover from incoming missiles fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, March 4. 2026.
Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Communications Ministry, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry and the country’s National Emergency Authority announced on Thursday a joint initiative to connect public shelters on the front lines to the internet.

The program allocates a designated budget to expand existing emergency equipment funding, adding critical communications infrastructure to protected spaces.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the move recognizes that “continuous communications infrastructure in shelters is not a convenience but a life-saving necessity.”

Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf said connecting shelters to the internet ensures citizens stay informed and in touch during emergencies, adding one million shekels to the ministry’s current 10 million shekel ($3.2 million) budget for frontline shelters.

The initiative, coordinated with local authorities, aims to maintain citizens’ access to real-time safety instructions, family contact and work continuity during extended stays in protected areas—a step officials call vital to strengthening Israel’s national resilience.

Defense and Security Science and Technology
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares speaks to the media as he arrives for a Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, in Brussels on March 16, 2026. Photo by Nicolas Tucat / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israeli FM slams Spain for reopening embassy in Tehran
Gideon Sa’ar called Spain’s decision to reopen its Tehran embassy shameful amid Iran’s renewed executions of dissidents.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the Cohen Benediction priestly blessing at the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, October 09, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** כתל דת כהנים יהדות טלית טליתות רחבת הכותל המערבי ברכת כוהנים חג סוכות
Israel News
WATCH: Western Wall reopens to the public after Iran ceasefire
“We wish all of the House of Israel a healthy summer and good tidings,” said the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Katz and Eyal Zamir
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF campaign in Lebanon to continue with ‘force, precision and determination’
U.S. and Israeli officials have stressed that Hezbollah is not included in the Iran ceasefire agreement.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
DNC Democratic National Committee
U.S. News
Democratic Party shelves three resolutions targeting Israel, AIPAC
The party passed a separate resolution condemning all dark money in Democratic primaries rather than singling out AIPAC.
Apr. 10, 2026
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Jerusalem to hold direct talks with Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah
Israeli and U.S. officials have said the ceasefire with Iran does not apply to IDF operations against Hezbollah in the Land of the Cedars.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Dec. 2, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Gaza strike
Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari was killed while advancing plans to attack Israeli soldiers, according to the Israeli military.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel, America, Flags, Relationship
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Israel’s Lebanon quagmire
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A regime that sends children to war is already losing
Stephen M. Flatow