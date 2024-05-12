‘Rafah operation to last two months’

(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

Israel estimates that the IDF operation in Rafah will last around two months.

The battle, which began on May 6, is being carried out in phases, with the eastern part of the city being targeted after the evacuation of noncombatants to a humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi. This is instead of full-scale invasion opposed by the United States, with President Joe Biden telling CNN last week that he would cut off the supply of offensive weapons should Israel proceed with a wider offensive.

The limited operation allows for it to be paused should a hostage release deal be reached with the Hamas terrorist organization.

“After the operation in the southern city in the Gaza Strip ends, Israel will have to decide who will take control of the Rafah Crossing and how it will build a significant force against the murderous terrorist organization Hamas,” according to a Channel 12 report.

“So far there has been no discussion in the Cabinet on the issue, which leads the IDF forces to return again and again to places that have already been cleansed of terrorism—and to be harmed by terrorists, who are trying to rehabilitate their terrorist infrastructure,” according to the report.