Rewards for Justice program offers $10m for info on Al-Qaeda leader

Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki was appointed Al-Qaeda’s leader in the Arabian Peninsula in 2024 and has “publicly called for attacks against the United States and our allies,” according to the U.S. State Department.

The U.S. Department of State seal is seen by the entrance to the lobby of the Harry S. Truman building in Washington, D.C., June 30, 2025. Credit: Serkan Gurbuz/U.S. State Department.
(July 29, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program has increased its offer for information leading to the location of an Al-Qaeda terror leader in the Arabian Peninsula, the U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday.

The reward for any leads on Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki has been boosted to $10 million, up from $6 million.

Al-Awlaki was appointed Al-Qaeda’s leader in the Arabian Peninsula in 2024 and has “publicly called for attacks against the United States and our allies,” according to the State Department. Prior to this position, he held a similar title in Yemen, where he kidnapped Americans and led attacks against the United States.

The program continues to offer reward money for information on two of al-Awlaki’s associates as well: up to $5 million for Ibrahim al-Banna and up to $4 million for Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud al-Qosi.

