Russian ‘act of war’ using Iranian drones to attack Poland, congressman says

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Russia has committed an “act of war” by attacking Poland, a U.S. ally under the North Atlantic Alliance, with “Iranian shahed drones,” Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) stated on Tuesday night.

Wilson noted that the violation of Polish airspace took place less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Karol Nawrocki, the Polish president, at the White House.

“This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin’s continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations,” Wilson stated, of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I urge President Trump to respond with mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia,” the congressman said. “Putin is no longer content just losing in Ukraine while bombing mothers and babies. He is now directly testing our resolve in NATO territory.”

“Putin stated that ‘Russia knows no borders,'” he added. “Free and prosperous nations will teach Russia about borders.”

The Polish military stated in Polish that during Russia’s attack on Ukrainian targets on Tuesday, “our airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects.”

“An operation is underway aimed at identifying and neutralizing the objects,” it said. “On the orders of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weapons have been deployed, and services are actively working to locate the downed objects.”

The Polish military said that its operation was ongoing and civilians should stay home. “The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and resources under its command remain fully prepared for immediate response,” it said.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) stated that “repeated violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are fair warning that Vladimir Putin is testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations.”

“After the carnage Putin continues to visit on Ukraine, these incursions cannot be ignored,” the senator said.

This is a developing story.