Sa’ar heads to Brussels for meetings with FMs from EU, Mideast and Africa

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar departed for Brussels, Belgium on Monday, following an invitation from European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

During his visit, Sa’ar is scheduled to take part in a ministerial meeting between the European Union and representatives from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). He is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers on the sidelines of the gathering.

Kallas said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to a series of “significant steps” aimed at improving humanitarian aid delivery in the Gaza Strip.

“Following the Israeli Cabinet’s resolutions and the constructive dialogue between the EU and Israel, significant steps have been agreed by Israel to improve the humanitarian situation” said Kallas.

The measures include increasing the number of aid trucks entering Gaza daily, opening additional crossings in the north and south, reopening the Jordanian and Egyptian aid routes, resuming fuel deliveries and repairing critical infrastructure.

On June 23, the E.U. Foreign Affairs Council—comprising foreign ministers from all 27 member states—discussed the E.U.-Israel Association Agreement, which governs political and economic relations between the two sides. Some member states have called for its suspension, citing alleged Israeli non-compliance with the agreement’s human rights clause.

The council opted to postpone a decision on possible measures against Israel, deferring the matter until later this month.