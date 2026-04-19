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Iranian president reaffirms nuclear rights

“Trump ‌says ⁠Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights but doesn’t say ⁠for what crime,” Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Iranian president reaffirms nuclear rights

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses members of parliament in Tehran on March 2, 2025, during impeachment proceedings against the country's finance minister. Parliament is expected to vote on the impeachment in the afternoon on March 2, with any dismissal requiring the backing of a majority of the 290-seat body. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses members of parliament in Tehran on March 2, 2025. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country’s nuclear rights on Sunday, saying U.S. President Donald Trump has no justification to deprive the Islamic Republic of that capacity, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian Student News Agency.

“Trump ‌says ⁠Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights but doesn’t say ⁠for what crime. Who is he to deprive ⁠a nation of its rights?” ⁠Pezeshkian was quoted as saying.

The remarks come amid disagreements over several issues in ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, as a fragile 14-day ceasefire is set to expire later this week.

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