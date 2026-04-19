Iranian president reaffirms nuclear rights
“Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights but doesn’t say for what crime,” Masoud Pezeshkian said.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country’s nuclear rights on Sunday, saying U.S. President Donald Trump has no justification to deprive the Islamic Republic of that capacity, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian Student News Agency.
“Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights but doesn’t say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying.
The remarks come amid disagreements over several issues in ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, as a fragile 14-day ceasefire is set to expire later this week.