Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognize a Palestinian state

Ireland, Norway and Spain said on Wednesday morning that they will recognize a Palestinian state, prompting Jerusalem to recall its envoys and summon the ambassadors of these countries.
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced in their respective capitals that they will recognize a Palestinian state on May 28.
“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” Støre opined at a press conference. “The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the State of Israel.”
Harris said that “permanent peace can only be secured upon the basis of the free will of a free people.”
Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz recalled the Israeli ambassadors to the three countries for immediate consultations on the decisions to recognize a Palestinian state. He also summoned the Irish, Norwegian and Spanish ambassadors to Israel for a reprimand conversation in which they will be shown a video of Hamas terrorists abducting female IDF observers during the Oct. 7 invasion.
“I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security,” the minister tweeted shortly before the Spanish announcement.
He warned of “further severe consequences” that would follow against Spain if it followed suit.
“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state,” Katz continued.
“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense.
“Israel will not remain silent—there will be further severe consequences. If Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.
“The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these,” Katz wrote.
Hamas welcomed the decision by the trio to recognize a Palestinian state.
“We consider this an important step towards affirming our right to our land,” the terrorist group said in a statement, calling “on countries around the world to recognize our legitimate national rights.”
The Palestinian Authority also expressed support for the decision.
Just before you scroll on...
Israel is at war.
JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.
The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?
Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.