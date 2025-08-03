Huckabee: Israel not committing genocide or starvation in Gaza

( Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday firmly rejected allegations that Israel is committing genocide or deliberately starving Gaza.

“If Israel is committing genocide, they are really bad at it. They’re terrible at doing genocide,” he declared during an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News‘ “Life, Liberty & Levin.” Huckabee stressed that international criticism is misplaced, arguing that humanitarian suffering in Gaza is due to the Hamas terrorist group’s ongoing actions, not Israeli policy.

If Israel is committing genocide, it's ‘really bad at it’. Thanks to “The Great One” ⁦@marklevinshow⁩ for letting me set the record straight on ⁦@Israel⁩ & what ⁦@POTUS⁩ is doing to stop the REAL genocide pushed by Hamas. https://t.co/yjUjr2aJN6 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 3, 2025

“There is one reason they are suffering in Gaza … it’s because of Hamas,” said Huckabee. “They are a terror organization and they’ve acted like it,” he added. He and Levin accused the media—particularly outlets such as The New York Times—of spreading misleading imagery and stories that ignore Hamas’s responsibility for the crisis, including its hoarding of aid and violence against its own population.

Pointing out the Jewish state’s efforts to supply humanitarian aid even under attack, Huckabee criticized European leaders for condemning Israel and calling for a Palestinian state while offering little direct assistance themselves.

Referencing French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for recognition of a Palestinian state, he quipped, “If you want a Palestinian state, let’s create one. Put it right there on the French Riviera.”

Huckabee also criticized calls to replace Israel with a Palestinian state:

“When people on these college campuses are out there nuttily saying, ‘From the River to the Sea,’ do they even have a clue what they’re saying? What they’re saying is from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, which means Israel will be annihilated. It won’t exist. That’s really what the cry is. It’s not about creating one state called Palestine. It’s basically all about destroying the one that does exist right now called Israel and eliminating every last Jew on Earth.”

He continued, “I’m not a Jew, but I stand with the Jewish people on this. This is absurd. They’ve been chased all over the world. They were almost completely destroyed in the Holocaust. And then to say that they don’t deserve their ancient homeland that goes back 3,800 years—who can make that argument? I certainly can’t.”

Huckabee concluded, “So, I hope people will wake up. Read a little history and get in the game here.”