Five murdered in Jerusalem terror shooting

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Five people were murdered and a dozen more were wounded in a terrorist shooting in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot on Monday morning.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical response group identified the five slain victims as a man and a woman in their 50s and three other men in their 30s.

At the same time, MDA medics transferred seven seriously wounded people with gunshot wounds to hospitals in Jerusalem, it said. Two others were moderately injured, and three sustained light wounds.

Two terrorists were neutralized at the scene by an Israel Defense Forces soldier and an armed civilian. The soldier was identified in reports as a squad commander in the IDF’s ultra-Orthodox Hasmonean Brigade.

The Hamas terrorist organization in a statement praised “the heroic and unique operation” carried out by “two Palestinian resistance fighters,” calling the murders “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes.”

The statement called on Palestinians across Judea and Samaria to “escalate the confrontation with the occupation and its settlers.”

Israeli security forces and first responders at the scene of a terrorist shooting in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, Sept. 8, 2025. Credit: United Hatzalah.

Nadav Taib, a paramedic with Magen David Adom, said in a statement shared by the organization he “arrived at the location with large forces immediately after receiving the report of people wounded by gunfire.

“We saw people lying on the road, unconscious, on the side of the road and the sidewalk near a bus stop. There was widespread destruction at the scene, shattered glass on the ground and commotion,” he stated.

Magen David Adom “provided medical treatment to the wounded and continues to treat and evacuate them to hospitals,” the paramedic said.

Israel Police spokesman Aryeh Doron told local media that the incident was still ongoing some 30 minutes after the initial report. Security forces were said to be investigating a suspicious object at the scene, per Ynet.

The news outlet reported that the IDF ordered the closure of security checkpoints between Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria pending a situational assessment at its Central Command headquarters.

“Following the shooting attack at the Ramot Junction earlier today, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area and are conducting searches for suspects in cooperation with the Israel Police,” the military stated.

Israeli forces were said to be “encircling several villages on the outskirts of Ramallah to thwart terrorism, carrying out questioning and searches in the area, and reinforcing defensive efforts along the security barrier.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also convened a situational assessment with the heads of the defense establishment, his office said.

According to Channel 12 News, Israel’s security agencies believe that the terrorists arrived by car from a village in the Ramallah area of Samaria. They reportedly used locally produced “Carlo” submachine weapons.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) thwarted over a thousand major Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria in 2024, according to the agency’s annual report published in late December.

The majority of the 1,040 foiled terror attacks involved firearms (689) and explosive devices (326), with the others being stabbings, car-rammings, suicide bombings and abductions, the agency said.