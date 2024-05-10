JNS Press+
Senior senator: Biden turning his back on Israel ‘politically oriented’

"President Biden should learn from the lessons of the past," stated Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) denounced U.S. President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold military aid to Israel if it goes into Gaza as “back-pedaling” and “a complete reversal” of his promise to the Jewish state after Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack.

Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). Credit: Official portrait.

“Biden swore Israel would not be alone in this fight. Now, he’s making a politically-oriented decision to turn his back on our greatest ally in the Middle East,” the senior Republican senator said on Thursday.

Grassley, 90, added that since October, the Israel Defense Forces has taken “taken necessary actions to respond to the violence instigated by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists while working to minimize the collateral deaths of civilians.”

“Make no mistake: If Hamas had not invaded Israel on Oct. 7, there would be no deaths today,” Grassley said.

Biden should learn from the past, according to the Iowa Republican, who has served in the U.S. Senate since his first election in 1980. (He was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Iowa state legislature.)

“The United States was the first country to recognize Israel, and our relationship has for decades played an important role in U.S. national security,” Grassley said. “Israel is a strong democracy and a homeland for the Jewish people. We must always stand with them.”

