Shocking report debunks Gaza genocide claims

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Is Israel committing genocide, or is the entire narrative built on falsehoods?

Host Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, sits down with Professor Danny Orbach, renowned military historian and co-author of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies report, “Debunking the Genocide Allegations.” Together, they unpack one of the most pressing legal and moral questions facing Israel: Are the allegations of genocide in Gaza based on real evidence or manipulated data, ideological bias and flawed methodology?

This conversation explores:

How claims of mass starvation and famine in Gaza have been distorted through biased data sampling and unscientific U.N. reports.

The myth of 500,000 Iraqi children dying from sanctions and how this falsehood shaped global narratives, including those now weaponized against Israel.

Why casualty counts from Hamas-controlled sources cannot be taken at face value and how the lack of verified breakdowns feeds misinformation.

Israel’s use of smart bombs, AI targeting and legal military restraint versus the global media’s claims of indiscriminate bombing.

The complex reality of urban warfare in Gaza and Hamas’s strategy of embedding military assets in civilian areas to provoke civilian deaths.

