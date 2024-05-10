JNS Press+
Slovenia moves to recognize Palestinian state 

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob called on the Jewish state to immediately halt the war against Hamas terrorists.

Arabs gather and wave a Palestinian flag at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during the Muslim month of Ramadan, April 26, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

The Slovenian government on Thursday said it would be taking steps to recognize a Palestinian state, claiming the move would act as an incentive to restart peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said the “horrors” occurring in the Gaza Strip are “inadmissible” and called on the Jewish state to immediately stop its defensive war against Hamas terrorists.

Recognition of “Palestine” could help expedite discussions at the United Nations on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas and a two-state solution with Israel, he charged.

“I would like our country’s recognition to be an incentive for these negotiations to proceed more quickly,” said Golob.

Several other E.U. nations are considering similar moves later this month. In March, Spain, Ireland and Malta agreed to take initial steps, reportedly awaiting a May 10 U.N. General Assembly vote that could grant Palestinians additional rights at the world body.

Brussels’ foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, recently revealed that five countries are expected to recognize a Palestinian state by this summer.

Israel previously criticized the reported plans, calling it a “prize for terrorism” that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution.

Israeli Foreign Minister Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein tweeted on April 29, “These days, every statement about the possibility that European countries will recognize a Palestinian state is a prize for Hamas terrorists, who carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

“Only direct negotiations between the parties will lead to peace,” Marmorstein added.

The Bahamas also formally recognized Palestinian statehood this week, joining other Caribbean nations who have previously done so.

The United Nations General Assembly is slated to vote on a resolution that would grant the Palestinians additional perks, following the Security Council’s rejection of their full membership.

An annex to the resolution, which could be revised ahead of Friday’s vote, would grant unprecedented rights to a non-member observer state, which has been the Palestinians’ status for the past 12 years.

Those benefits would include the right to be elected to committees, to submit proposals and amendments, to raise procedural motions and to be seated among member states in alphabetical order—all privileges not granted to the institution’s other non-member observer state, the Vatican Holy See, or to the European Union, which holds the same status.

