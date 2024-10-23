Soldier killed in Southern Lebanon, bringing IDF toll to 752

( Oct. 23, 2024 / JNS)

An Israel Defense Forces officer was killed on Tuesday while battling Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon.

Maj. (res.) Aviram Hariv, 42, was the deputy commander of the 228th “Alon” Infantry Brigade’s 9308th Battalion, from Dolev in the Binyamin region.

Earlier on Tuesday, the military announced the death of Staff Sgt. Yishai Mann, 21, a soldier from the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s 50th Battalion, in an operational accident near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Mann, a resident of Mitzpe Yericho, also in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria, died in a car crash.

On Sunday, IDF Col. Ehsan Daksa, 41, the commander of the ]401st Armored Brigade, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.

A member of the Jewish state’s Druze minority, Daksa was the highest-ranking officer to be killed since the start of the Gaza campaign on Oct. 27, along with Col. Itzhak Ben Basat, head of the Golani Brigade chief’s forward command team, who was killed in an ambush on Dec. 12.

Daksa was fatally wounded when an explosive device was detonated after he exited a tank in Jabaliya, where IDF soldiers have been operating since Oct. 6 to thwart a Hamas resurgence in the city.

The death toll among Israel Defense Forces troops since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre now stands at 752, according to official figures.