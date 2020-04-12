Lecture: The Israeli response to the coronavirus

On April 6, the American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center (AFKMC) hosted a Zoom conference with leading experts from Israel’s major health organizations, hospitals, and the New York consulate, discussing Israel’s response to the coronavirus.

Featured speakers included: Israel Nitzan, Deputy Consul General; Yoni Yagodovsky, MDA Director of International Relations; Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, Director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University; Prof. Ran Nir-Paz, Infectious Disease Physician at Hadassah; and Prof. Rafi Beyar, Director Emeritus of Rambam Health Care Campus.

The conference was organized and moderated by AFKMC, a Greater Philly-based national organization. Host Lou Balcher opened the conference asking “why is this Passover different from all other Passovers?” The speakers concluded that different Jewish and Israeli organizations working together creates “best practices” in difficult times, and that those Israeli best practices are of value to US interests.