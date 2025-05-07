Study: Israelis love feeding stray cats—but still want fewer of them

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

A nationwide study by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found that while nearly a third of Israelis feed free-roaming cats regularly, a strong majority also support reducing their numbers.

Surveying 700 people at major transportation hubs, researchers found that 32% of respondents had fed stray cats in the previous month, with more than 11% doing so daily. Yet 77%—including many cat feeders—believed that the population of stray cats should be reduced.

The study, published in Preventive Veterinary Medicine, was conducted by Dr. Idit Gunther, professor Eyal Klement and Doron Levin of the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine.

“People want humane solutions,” said Klement. “But those solutions need to be accompanied by greater public awareness of how feeding behaviors affect population dynamics.”

Gunther added, “People feed stray cats out of compassion, but they don’t always understand the consequences. Abundant food, combined with high reproductive rates, leads to overcrowded colonies, more disease, and higher mortality—all of which affect animal welfare and public health.”

Despite widespread concern about overpopulation, culling remains deeply unpopular in Israel, with 90% of survey respondents opposing it. Support for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) was common, though not overwhelming—and significantly lower among religious participants, likely due to cultural considerations.

The study also proposes a novel approach: actively involving frequent cat feeders in managing the issue. Feeders, who often care for multiple cats near their homes and even provide medical care, could become essential partners in monitoring and stabilizing stray populations.

“Managing urban stray cat populations isn’t just a veterinary or ecological issue—it’s deeply social,” said Gunther. “To be effective, policy needs to reflect not just biological facts, but the behavioral realities of people who interact with these animals every day.”

Researchers recommend that municipalities pair sterilization programs with targeted public education campaigns, particularly on how feeding fuels population growth. Without tackling this root cause, they warn, population control efforts may prove unsustainable.