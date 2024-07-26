JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Trump-Netanyahu relationship ‘good’ ahead of Mar-a-Lago meet

The prime minister called the former president and current GOP presidential candidate on July 4 in their first conversation since January 2021.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 22, 2017. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 22, 2017. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Edit
(July 26, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to meet former President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said earlier this week. “During my first term, we had peace and stability in the region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords, and we will have it again.”

Ahead of their meeting, an Israeli official revealed that Netanyahu called Trump on July 4 in what was reportedly their first conversation since January 2021.

Trump has often said that he felt slighted when the Israeli leader congratulated Joe Biden for winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

On Wednesday, Trump, who is the Republican nominee for his old job, declined to commit to changing Biden’s policy of slow-walking weapon shipments to Israel.

Asked on Fox News morning program “Fox and Friends” if he would, as president, fast-track arms transfers to the Jewish state, Trump dodged the question, hours after Netanyahu made that request during an address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

Instead, he focused on Israel finishing the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “I would make sure that it gets over with fast. You have to end this fast,” he said.

“They gotta get this done fast because the world is not taking lightly to it,” added Trump, while again claiming that Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre “would’ve never happened” if he were president.

On Tuesday, Trump shared on his Truth Social online platform a letter he received from Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas condemning the assassination attempt against him.

It was sent from Ramallah on July 14, the day after the former president was grazed by a bullet while speaking on stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. Abbas wrote that “acts of violence must not have a place in a world of law and order. Respect for the other with tolerance and valuing of human life is what must prevail.”

Abbas has been repeatedly criticized for promoting violence through the P.A.’s “pay-to-slay” policy of financially compensating terrorists and the families of terrorists who murder or attempt to murder Israelis.

His Fatah faction, which rules parts of Judea and Samaria, signed a unity agreement on Tuesday that includes Hamas.

Trump responded to Abbas with a signed handwritten note on the letter: “So nice. Thank you. Everything will be good. Best wishes.”

On Friday, the Israeli official described Trump’s relationship with Netanyahu as “good.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates