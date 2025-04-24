Trump recognizes Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Americans on Wednesday to observe the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust by upholding “the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by remembering the lessons of this atrocity so that it is never repeated.”

The request came in a presidential proclamation, honoring “the blessed memories of the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were viciously slaughtered by the genocidal Nazi regime and their collaborators—one of the bleakest hours in human history,” while also recognizing victims of the Holocaust from other targeted groups.

“We once again honor every Holocaust survivor who has imparted their wisdom to younger generations,” Trump wrote. “Today and every day, we commit to preserving their stories.”

Trump recognized the “worst outbreak of antisemitism on American soil in generations” in the wake of Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the subsequent Israeli military response.

“For that reason, my administration is proudly upholding the basic truth that antisemitism has no place in a civilized society,” Trump wrote, referring to his executive order and other actions to root out antisemitism, with a focus on American college campuses.

The Days of Remembrance started on Sunday and will run through April 27. Trump wrote that this week marks a time to “reflect upon the dark affront to human dignity posed by Nazis.

“We cherish the eternal memories of all those whose lives were lost to the deadly scourge of antisemitism,” he wrote. “Above all, we vow to never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust. We declare that never again means now.”