Bay Area DA brings felony, misdemeanor but not hate-crime charges in assault of Israeli-Americans

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office charged three men, who allegedly attacked two Israeli-Americans and, according to the victims, used antisemitic language during the assault, with felony and misdemeanor charges but not hate crimes.

The district attorney stated on Monday that the charges against Bruneil Chamaki, 32, Roma Akoyans, 20, and Ramon Akoyans, 18, “reflect the gravity of a violent assault in public between strangers, and the dangerousness of hitting and kicking someone while they are down.”

“These charges do not reflect allegations of a hate crime at this time,” it said. “However, this remains an active investigation.”

The three individuals allegedly attacked two Israeli-Americans as the victims waited for a table at a San Jose, Calif., restaurant on March 8. They surrendered to the San Jose Police Department and are slated to be arraigned on May 12.

The victims allege that the attackers used antisemitic language, a police spokesman told JNS earlier this month. Police said at the time that they were probing the incident as a hate crime.

“We won’t tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere, and we will hold the perpetrators fully accountable,” stated Jeffrey Rosen, the county district attorney. “Our public spaces have to be safe for all to enjoy without fear.”

The San Jose Police Department stated that it recognizes “the community’s concern about this incident and appreciate the patience shown as investigators worked methodically to ensure the case was handled thoroughly and correctly.”

“Those responsible for this violent crime will be held accountable,” it said.