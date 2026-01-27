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Behrman House acquired by publishing insider Derek Stordahl

“This is an opportunity for the House to explore new markets and go from strength to strength in expanding our publishing reach,” he said.

Books
Books. Credit: Pixabay.
(Jan. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Behrman House, a Jewish educational publisher founded in 1921 and the parent company of children’s imprint Apples and Honey Press, announced on Jan. 22 that longtime owners David Behrman and Vicki Weber will retire in early 2026 and that publishing executive Derek Stordahl will acquire the company.

“After three generations as our family’s business, this is a poignant moment,” Behrman said, according to an announcement by the publishing house. “We’re so very pleased that Behrman House will continue as an independent press, and that Derek will keep the team together so they can continue to serve the readers and educators who have come to trust our work.”

The publisher has more than 800 titles in print, serving Jewish schools and students across North America. It also releases adult trade books, listing authors such as Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Milton Steinberg.

Weber said she is “deeply gratified to have found such a good home for this firm.” Stordahl has held leadership roles at Holiday House, Peachtree, McGraw-Hill and Bloomsbury.

Stordahl’s team “created exceptional books including the Sydney Taylor medal-winning The Passover Guest, the National Jewish Book Award-winner Sharing Shalom, the Caldecott Medalist Watercress and the Newbery Honor book, One Big Open Sky,” the publisher said.

“As I go forward with the dedicated and talented team at Behrman House, I’m committed to serving the needs of the Jewish community as Behrman House has done for more than 100 years,” Stordahl said. “This is an opportunity for the House to explore new markets and go from strength to strength in expanding our publishing reach.”

Stordahl said he has known Behrman and Weber for years, and has “long admired their intelligence, dedication and the joy they’ve brought to their work at Behrman House.”

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