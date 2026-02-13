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Bills on US-Israel defense cooperation introduced in both houses of Congress

The U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act aims at “advancing joint investments such as emerging technologies, defense industrial base cooperation, artificial intelligence and biotechnology initiatives,” said Sen. Ted Budd, a co-sponsor.

Feb. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
IDF navy ship CENTCOM
The Israel Defense Force SA’AR 6-class corvette INS Magen (left), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS “Mitscher” (DDG 57, center) and the Israel Defense Force SA’AR 5-class corvette INS Hanit sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class William/CENTCOM.
( Feb. 13, 2026 / JNS )

Members of Congress introduced bicameral legislation on Thursday to strengthen U.S.-Israel defense cooperation.

In the Senate, Sens. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) put forth the United States-Israel Framework for Upgraded Technologies, Unified Research and Enhanced Security Act of 2026.

The U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act would “expand and accelerate defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation and industrial cooperation between both countries,” Budd’s office stated.

“The United States has a long history of working with our ally Israel on defense programs to counter unmanned aerial systems from our adversaries, strengthen missile defense and detect and neutralize underground tunnels threatening the security of our two respective countries,” Budd stated.

He called the new legislation “an opportunity to strengthen existing bilateral programs by advancing joint investments such as emerging technologies, defense industrial base cooperation, artificial intelligence and biotechnology initiatives.”

Gillibrand stated that the bill “will enable long-term collaboration on shared security goals between the United States and our vital democratic ally Israel.”

“We must strengthen our military and technological capabilities to counter continued and future threats in the region,” she stated.

Reps. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) and Don Davis (D-N.C.) introduced companion legislation in the House.

“This legislation secures America’s competitive edge in defense technology and reinforces our alliance with Israel, our greatest partner in the Middle East, to deter evolving global threats,” Jackson stated.

Davis added that “by establishing the U.S.-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, we are fortifying a vital partnership, accelerating joint development and transforming groundbreaking research into operational capabilities.”

Washington and Jerusalem have a lengthy history of defense cooperation, including on missile defense systems like Iron Dome and David’s Sling, along with anti-terror tunnel technology development.

U.S.-Israel Relations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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