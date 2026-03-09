More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Bipartisan lawmakers host virtual-reality Holocaust exhibit on Capitol Hill

“We see so much hate and antisemitism permeating our society,” said Rep. Mike Lawler. “Kids need to have a greater understanding of what the Holocaust actually was.”

Mar. 9, 2026

Bipartisan lawmakers host virtual-reality Holocaust exhibit on Capitol Hill

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Ritchie Torres, Mike Lawler
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), left, Ethan Schnur, executive director of Spirit of Triumph, second from right, and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), right, host a virtual reality Holocaust education experience presented by Spirit of Triumph, in Washington, D.C., on March 5, 2026. Credit: Office of Rep. Mike Lawler.

Reps. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) hosted a virtual-reality experience in Washington, D.C., on March 5 aimed at helping younger Americans understand the atrocities of Auschwitz and the Holocaust.

“Lessons of Auschwitz: An Immersive Holocaust Education Program,” a virtual-reality exhibit created by the nonprofit program Spirit of Triumph, features a “Tour of Auschwitz” experience that places participants inside a digital reconstruction of the Nazi death camp. It allows viewers to explore the site and learn about the Holocaust through an interactive format.

Organizers say the technology is designed to reach students who may have limited exposure to survivor testimony or historical documentation.

“Most people aren’t hateful. They’re simply uninformed or misinformed, which is why this program is so important,” stated Ethan Schnur, executive director of Spirit of Triumph.

Lawler, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, stated that the initiative comes amid rising antisemitism and growing gaps in Holocaust knowledge among younger generations.

“Unfortunately, today we see so much hate and antisemitism permeating our society, but especially in our schools, and kids need to have a greater understanding of what the Holocaust actually was,” Lawler stated.

Torres warned of a “rapidly growing amnesia about the Holocaust, about Oct. 7.”

“We feel it is essential as ever to educate the next generation of Americans about the barbarity of the Holocaust, about the worst of human nature, so we can build a civilization that’s worthy of all of us,” he said.

Holocaust
EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
New York City Police Department Car, NYPD
U.S. News
US postal worker arrested for shoving 4–year–old to the ground in Monsey
“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child,” Police Sup. Michael Specht posted on X. “The content of this video is very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips