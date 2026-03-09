Bipartisan lawmakers host virtual-reality Holocaust exhibit on Capitol Hill

Reps. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) hosted a virtual-reality experience in Washington, D.C., on March 5 aimed at helping younger Americans understand the atrocities of Auschwitz and the Holocaust.

“Lessons of Auschwitz: An Immersive Holocaust Education Program,” a virtual-reality exhibit created by the nonprofit program Spirit of Triumph, features a “Tour of Auschwitz” experience that places participants inside a digital reconstruction of the Nazi death camp. It allows viewers to explore the site and learn about the Holocaust through an interactive format.

Organizers say the technology is designed to reach students who may have limited exposure to survivor testimony or historical documentation.

“Most people aren’t hateful. They’re simply uninformed or misinformed, which is why this program is so important,” stated Ethan Schnur, executive director of Spirit of Triumph.

Lawler, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, stated that the initiative comes amid rising antisemitism and growing gaps in Holocaust knowledge among younger generations.

“Unfortunately, today we see so much hate and antisemitism permeating our society, but especially in our schools, and kids need to have a greater understanding of what the Holocaust actually was,” Lawler stated.

Torres warned of a “rapidly growing amnesia about the Holocaust, about Oct. 7.”

“We feel it is essential as ever to educate the next generation of Americans about the barbarity of the Holocaust, about the worst of human nature, so we can build a civilization that’s worthy of all of us,” he said.